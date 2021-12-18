This afternoon's Buildbase FA Trophy third round proper tie at Bloomfields was billed as the biggest game in Needham Market's history.

But a fantastic display from the Marketmen, to claim a famous 2-1 victory against Vanarama National League Wealdstone, means there will be another to follow in the last 32.

Luke Ingram's expertly executed chip 10 minutes before the interval had deservedly doubled the hosts' advantage following Callum Sturgess' eighth minute thunderbolt in front of a 400-plus crowd.

Needham Market players celebrate with the fans at the final whistle after knocking National League Wealdstone out of the FA Trophy at Bloomfields Picture: Mecha Morton

Neutral observers would have thought it was Needham who were the professional outfit two leagues higher heading into half-time.

The Stones did manage to get their act together after making all three substitutes with one of those, Matthew Bose halving the deficit in the 65th minute.

There was some heart in mouth moments in the last 20 minutes as the pressure mounted but Marcus Garnham pulled off a string of fine saves to ensure the Suffolk side held out.

Callum Sturgess celebrates with his team-mates after putting Needham Market into an early lead Picture: Mecha Morton

It leaves Kevin Horlock's side four wins from Wembley as their historic run in the competition, having never got past the second round proper before, continues.

Wealdstone, who were playing at Bloomfields for the first time, went into the game 17th in the National League table and on a worrying run of four straight defeats in all competitions.

The west London side named only five of the allotted seven substitutes and had to promote academy 'keeper Alfie Mariglioni into the side with their own number one suspended.

Horlock made one change to his Needham line-up from the 3-2 league win at Barwell last weekend with academy scholar Tom Fitzgerald replacing Ipswich Town loanee Callum Page in midfield with the latter having contracted Covid.

It was the hosts who created the first opening in the seventh minute when Jake Dye's header flicked on a crossfield ball from Dan Morphew but Harvey Sayer dragged his shot wide.

But having won the ball back from the goal-kick by robbing Connor McAvoy, they were soon celebrating a dream opener with Callum Sturgess finding the bottom right-hand corner with a low angled shot from outside the penalty area. It made it two in two games for the former Colchester United academy player.

The Marketmen kept up a strong start, with their high press forcing a couple of corners before Sayer saw a low shot fizz wide of the far post after cutting inside.

Luke Ingram celebrates his chipped goal which put Needham Market into a 2-0 lead against Wealdstone Picture: Mecha Morton

Wealdstone's first chance did not arrive until the 20th minute with Craig Fasanmade slicing well wide from Jack Cook's cut-back to playful cheers from the home crowd.

Needham continued to threaten another up the other end with Luke Ingram and Noah Collard both getting sights of goal from the edge of the area before firing wide.

The hosts continued to look hungrier for the ball and clearly had their lofty opponents rattled.

It was therefore no less than they deserved when their advantrage was doubled 10 minutes from the break. Ingram latched on to a throughball the defender should have dealt with before expertly chipping it over the advancing goalkeeper, who could only manage to get a fingertip on it, from the edge of the area.

The Stones, who had still not called Marcus Garnham into action, reacted with a double substitution in the 43rd minute.

They ended the half on the front foot but Needham were looking comfortable soaking up what they had to offer.

Callum Sturgess fires in the opening goal for Needham Picture: Mecha Morton

Joshua Umerah touched substitute Ira Jackson's drilled cross round the post for the visitors early in the second period.

Garnham was finally called into action in the 61st minute with Wealdstone's final substitute, Matt Bose, saw his goalbound volley tipped over the bar.

But the substitute had him picking the ball out of his net two minutes later with a low angled shot from inside the area after pouncing on a poor defensive header.

Harvey Sayer battles for the ball for Needham Market against Wealdstone Picture: Mecha Morton

Up the other end Collard saw his shot deflected through to the goalkeeper and was booked soon after for rolling the ball into the net after the whistle had gone.

The Stones began to turn the screw though with Garnham pushing away Jackson's near-post effort while Umerah sent a header onto the roof of the net before blazing over from an angle.

A breakaway from the hosts in the 79th minute saw Sayer run from inside his own half before eventually seeing a 20-yard shot land in the 'keeper's hands.

Luke Ingram wins a header Picture: Mecha Morton

Garnham became the hero thereafter making a great block to keep out a fierce Bose shot from close-range before turning a Jay Bird free kick up and over his bar.

He denied Bose again with a block in the final regulation minute and then fisted away the corner.

Needham managed to see out the three additional minutes without further goalmouth action though before the celebrations began with their ecstatic supporters.

They now await Monday's draw for the fourth round proper but after this display they will fear no one.

Needham's Jake Dye in action Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham Market: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Hammond, K Morphew (c), D Morphew, Fowkes, Collard, Ingram (Mpongo 82'), Fitzgerald (Clark 68'), Sayer (Cullum 90+1). Unused subs: De La Paz, Northwood, Harris, Munson (gk).

Wealdstone: Mariglioni, Cook, McAvoy, Charles, Stevens (Bose 60'), Okimo (c), Fasanmade (Bird 43'), Cooper, Umerah, Dyer, Mascoll (Jackson 43'). Unused subs: Quigley, Balogon.

Attendance: 432

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: There were some great performances all over the pitch but Noah Collard played a key role in front of the defence, with and without the ball, across both halves to lay the platform for a memorable victory.