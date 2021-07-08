It was a goal that left Stowmarket Town fans knowing they had seen something special - and now it has scooped a national award.

Reggie Lambe's exquisite left-foot curling strike finish from the edge of the area at home to Norwich CBS (see video below) has been crowned the best in the 2020/21 Buildbase FA Vase.

The unstoppable strike at Greens Meadow came on December 19 in the 10th minute to send the Old Gold & Blacks on their way to the last 32 of the competition, going on to win the tie against their lower-league opponents 2-0.

Stowmarket drew Surrey side Cobham at home in the next round but due to financial reasons of staging the match without a crowd due to Covid-19 restrictions they withdrew from the competition.

Lambe's goal – his second in two appearances since the ex-Ipswich Town and Cambridge United professional signed as a free agent – will live long in the memory though.

And the online community of football fans certainly enjoyed it too, voting it as their favourite strike from three shortlisted for #BuildbaseGoalOfTheRound entries.

Steve Binley (right), branch manager at Buildbase Stowmarket presents the #BuildbaseGoalOfTheRound award to (from left) Stowmarket Town’s Neil Sharp – chair and Michal Prentice – director of football. Reggie is currently abroad playing for the Bermuda national football team

With Lambe currently away on international duty with Bermuda – whom he scored for at the weekend – the award was made in his absence by the Stowmarket Buildbase branch manager Steve Binley to club chair Neil Sharp and director of football Michael Prentice.

Social media lead for the Buildbase group, Kit Owen, said: “We ran this competition to celebrate both Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase clubs and to show that you can experience high-quality football and enjoy watching incredible players and teams at a non-league level.

“Reggie’s goal that won this year’s #BuildbaseGoalOfTheRound award would have made Harry Kane or Mohamed Salah proud if they’d scored it in the Premier League!

“For non-league sides and players, getting recognition from their local fans and an even-wider social media football community means a lot.

Stowmarket Town player Reggie Lambe on his debut for the club against Eynesbury Rovers in the FA Vase Picture: Mecha Morton

"We are proud to have highlighted the brilliant football happening locally all over the country every season.

“And despite it being a difficult season with – in some cases – only a handful of fans able to watch a match because of Covid-19 restrictions, the players and teams turned in some great performances.”

* Buildbase has been giving away building materials to help renovate non-league football clubs since it became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016 - with Stowmarket Town being a previous winner.

