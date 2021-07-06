Tom Maycock is looking forward to testing himself in the Southern League with Needham Market after leaving AFC Sudbury.

The recently-turned 20-year-old left winger, who can also play in the number 10 role, is set to be officially confirmed as Kevin Horlock's third summer signing at the Step 3 Marketmen. It follows the additions of Andy Fennell and Kyle Hammond.

He is set to help fill the void left by the departures of widemen Adam Mills and Joe Marsden, as well as captain Gareth Heath.

Tom Maycock has left AFC Sudbury to sign for Needham Market Picture: Mecha Morton

But having become the third player to announce their departure from AFC Sudbury since new managers' Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop replaced Mark Morsley two weeks ago, he is keen to explain his reasons for leaving.

"The last thing I want people to think is that I’ve left Sudbury because of the changes at the club. It didn’t have anything to do with my decision," he told SuffolkNews.

"I’ve been at Sudbury for five years, coming from the under-16s through the academy and into the first team, and I just felt like the time was right to try and push myself and see how high I can play.

"I’ve worked with some great coaches and played with some good lads but I got to the point I felt too comfortable and wanted a new challenge.

"Kevin Horlock got in contact with with me through Mark (Morsley) and invited me to a session to meet him and the lads.

"I’ve always admired Needham as a club and it ticked all the right boxes for me.

"I liked everything Kev had to say about the club and I’m looking forward to testing myself at a higher level."

With their Pitching In Southern League Division One Central campaign not kicking off until August 14, Needham's first pre-season friendly is not until next Wednesday's newly-formed Suffolk Champions Charity Cup game against Lakenheath.

AFC Sudbury, meanwhile, were due to host National League South side Braintree Town in their first friendly tonight but that has been cancelled for unspecified reasons.

Sudbury are due to host Newmarket Town next Tuesday (7.45pm).

