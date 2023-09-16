Just as it was last season, Needham Market will carry the flag for Suffolk as the last non-league side left standing in the 2023/24 Emirates FA Cup.

It was a moment of magic from Kyle Hammond that ensured their safe passage through to the third qualifying round with a 1-0 victory against Hashtag United at Bowers & Pitsea’s Len Salmon Stadium this afternoon.

The former Leiston midfielder saw his effort from more than 30 yards out arrow into the top far corner of the net in the 51st minute to edge a tightly-fought contest in Essex and deny club history for the YouTube sensation hosting side.

Kyle Hammond fires in what proved to be Needham Markert's winner early in the second half against hosting Hashtag United in the FA Cup Picture: Ben Pooley

While equivalent-level Hashtag – now plying their trade in the Isthmian League Premier Division - had never made it past the second qualifying round stage, having got there for only the second time this season, Southern League Premier Central outfit Needham now stand two wins away from matching last season’s record run to the first round proper.

Kevin Horlock’s side had enjoyed a day out at Sky Bet League One outfit Burton Albion last November, eventually bowing out 2-0, and can now dream of another magical foray into the national headlines.

The Needham boss made two changes to his line-up from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Kettering Town with former Ipswich Town professional Callum Page and midweek goalscorer Jacob Lay starting in place of Ollie Fraser and Dylan Williams.

Goalscorer Kyle Hammond celebrates his second-half wonderstrike which put Needham Market into the FA Cup third qualifuing round draw, with a 1-0 victory at hosting Hashtag United Picture: Ben Pooley

Striker Jamie McGrath was present but is set for an extended period on the sidelines after damaging his ankle ligaments early on in last Saturday’s 1-0 home victory against Stourbridge.

Hashtag, who beat AFC Sudbury to the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division title last season, included Somalian international Sak Hassan, in that Yellows’ play-off winning team, in their side.

Manager Jay Devereux handed a debut to former Welsh and Irish top tier winger Nigel Aris as well as giving striker Alfie Cue his first start for The Tags.

The first notable chance arrived in the 14th minute when the hosts’ Nathan Smith pushed the ball into the area for Cue’s run but Marcus Garnham was out well to block it behind at his near post.

Needham threatened in the 21st minute when Luke Ingram ran down the right on a breakaway before firing high into the side-netting with Tevan Allen having been waiting in the middle.

The Tags came within a lick of paint of taking the lead two minutes later with Cue’s stabbed effort, after a Matt Wooldridge cross broke loose for him, rebounding out off the crossbar.

On the half-hour mark Lay saw an angled shot saved at the near post by on-loan Chelsea Under-18s goalkeeper Ted Curd.

Needham Market's Jacob Lay fires a shot at goal during the second half of the FA Cup tie away to Hashtag United Picture: Ben Pooley

Cue glanced a near-post header from former Yeovil Town professional Nathan Smith’s cross past the far post as an evenly-matched half continued.

Up the other end England Under-17 capped Curd beat out a Jake Dye effort from the edge of the box, after the full-back had cut in off the right wing, before Ingram’s follow-up header ended up in his gloves.

Kyle Hammond, Jake Dye and Jacob Lay celebrate the former's winning goal for Needham Market in the FA Cup tie away to Hashtag United Picture: Ben Pooley

His opposite number flew out of his box to try and head clear before having to back-pedal ahead of turning Wooldridge’s effort from the wing out for a corner.

It was then Needham’s turn to go close again with Dan Morphew’s header deflected wide before Hammond’s follow-up corner was beat away by Curd.

It was a positive start to the second half from the visitors and within six minutes they were celebrating taking the lead with an unstoppable effort from Hammond.

Needham Market substitute Ollie Fraser runs at the Hashtag United defence late on in their FA Cup tie at Bowers & Pitsea FC Picture: Ben Pooley

A Page pass found him more than 30 yards out on the right, and the defensive midfielder took a touch before rifling it into the top left-hand corner.

Ingram felt he should have had a penalty in the 57th minute when he went down under the attentions of centre-back Harry Haysom chasing a ball into the box, but the referee was not interested.

Needham continued to look in control with Dye having his head in his hands after slicing a good shooting opportunity wildly over the bar from Lay’s pass back.

Hashtag made their last two subs in the 68th minute to complete a change of their front three in a bid to spark something.

But it was Needham that continued to look the more likely to score the game’s second goal with Hammond and Page both firing over from the fringe of the area in quick succession.

With nine minutes to go Garnham, who had been untroubled in the half to that point, came to his side’s rescue by pushing out a dangerous driven low cross by Sam Cornish with substitute Pedro Carvalho lurking.

Up the other end Needham substitute Seth Chambers was immediately in the action but his shot on the turn lacked power.

A few minutes later, from a throw-in deep on the left, Smith found Allen in plenty of space in the box but the former Ipswich Town youth product’s shot rolled agonizingly wide of the far post.

Six minutes of additional time were signaled but Needham were largely the ones in their opponent’s half in what was a relaxing conclusion for their travelling supporters who soon had the familiar feeling of celebrating their side’s FA Cup progress.

And with AFC Sudbury losing 3-0 at divisional rivals Hitchin Town, Leiston losing 2-1 at home to St Albans City and Felixstowe & Walton United going down 3-0 at Enfield, it will be Horlock’s side who carry Suffolk non-league hopes in having a third successive season with a side in the first round proper.

Hashtag: Curd, Wooldridge, Smith, Anderson, Haysom, Cornhill (cpt), Hassan (Ried 68’), Cue (Teniola 68’), Cornish, Aris (Carvalho 60’), Kiangebeni.

Unused subs: Watson, Philp (gk) Halford, Djemaili.

Booked: Hassan (50’), Smith (76’).

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Smith, Hammond, K Morphew (cpt), D Morphew, Ingram (Williams 76’), Page (Fraser 87’), Lay, Allen, Harris (Chambers 83’).

Unused subs: Letts.

Booked: Williams (90+3’).

Attendance: 245

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Kyle Hammond. Proved the match-winner in a hard-working performance in the heart of Needham’s midfield.