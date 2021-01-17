I do hope you were able to enjoy a relaxing festive season under the present circumstances, and wish you all a happy and healthy new year.

Although there is hope on the horizon with a Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, we are now at a critical point in the fight against the virus.

However, as this new strain of Covid-19 is more transmissible, it has necessitated us going into another national lockdown, and I fully understand how dispiriting it is for us all, especially in the depths of winter.

Steve Jupp

Although the constabulary’s sickness levels remain remarkably low, we alongside all other constabularies, have seen a dramatic rise in the number of our staff who have sadly contracted Covid-19.

It is now more important than ever for us to continue to make sacrifices if we are to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the NHS.

While my officers and staff will do their utmost to keep people as safe as possible, we must all take personal responsibility for our actions.

Suffolk and its emergency services need everyone to stick to the restrictions and stay at home.

We have been living with the virus since last March and there surely cannot be anyone now who does not know what they are being instructed to do.

For our part, the constabulary will continue to police using common sense as we have done over the past 10 months.

We understand some people may have a momentary lapse of concentration or may make genuine mistakes where the rules are concerned.

In those instances, we will engage with them, explain the restrictions and encourage them to modify their behaviour.

However, others who blatantly ignore the restrictions should be in no doubt that officers will enforce them through fixed penalty notices.

So, my message is, look after yourselves and look after each other. Suffolk is a special place and we all need to pull together.

As we find ourselves in a third lockdown it is important that we continue to engage with those failing to abide by restrictions, but I also wanted highlight some of the proactive work by officers to ensure that we continue to undertake community-based work, especially in the smaller towns and villages.

For example just outside of Bury, in Great Whelnetham, work with the community has identified a suspect for continual vehicle based ASB and damage in the village, resulting in the issue being resolved.

This has been a key problem across the West and something that our neighbourhood Teams are looking to combat.

You may have also seen the Op Kestrel Team frequenting the towns and villages to undertake some local patrols and ensuring that people are only outside of their homes as absolutely necessary within the lockdown guidelines.

There has also been some positive arrests of suspects for a series of “point of sale” motorcycle thefts across the west Suffolk areas surrounding Bury and Newmarket.

Officers have also been targeting those using unique methods to get items illegally into local prisons with a number of arrests, and subsequent searches being made.

This is a stark reminder of how criminals look to change their methods to continue a life of crime.

On a more positive note this period has seen an agreement to start the building works for the new Stowmarket Emergency Services Hub on the outskirts of the town which will allow for greater flexibility and reduce response times for the wider community within Mid-Suffolk.

Finally, I would like to congratulate Haverhill and Bury Rural South Special Inspector David Howse on his British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List for voluntary service to policing.

Special Insp David Howse

David, who has volunteered for the constabulary for 11 years, shows an unparallel commitment and innovate approach to voluntary public service.

