Stowmarket Town have announced their former title winner Danny Cunningham as their first signing of the summer.

With five players – including Dean Bowditch, Dave Cowley and Matt Blake – having departed since their charge for promotion was cruelly halted as a result of the pandemic, there is gaps to be filled in Rick Andrew’s squad.

And the return of versatile ex-Bury Town and Needham Market player Cunningham from a spell at divisional rivals Stanway Rovers, is the first.

Danny Cunningham has returned to Stowmarket TownPicture: Hogan Cobbold Photography (40322263)

Andrews said: “We lost a few in the summer and like every other club we are having to look at budgets and cut our cloth accordingly.

“Dev Cunningham is no stranger as he was an integral part of my side that won the club our first ever promotion in our history (2016/17) and I always thought we would work together and the timing seemed right.

“He can play in midfield, on the wing or full-back and can do a job almost anywhere, going up top if we need him to.

Danny Cunningham pictured in his first spell for Stowmarket TownPicture: Mark Westley

“He is looking really fit and probably as fit as I have seen him.”

Cunningham is set to add a strong voice to the group as well as the talents his left-foot can bring.

Having burst on the scene at Leiston and gone on to sign for Bury in 2011 before spells with AFC Sudbury and Needham Market, he joined Stowmarket in the summer of 2016.

He made 32 appearances in a historic campaign, scoring six goals as Stow went on to life the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title and seal the club’s first promotion to Step 5.

Danny Cunningham has returned to Stowmarket TownPicture: Hogan Cobbold Photography (40322260)

He left in October of the following season to join Coggeshall Town whom he immediately helped to win the Premier Division for promotion to Step 4.

In October 2019 he signed for Stanway Rovers, scoring five goals from 23 appearances.

Stowmarket begin their behind closed doors pre-season campaign at Great Yarmouth Town tomorrow.

New sponsor revealed

Woolpit-based construction industry supplier Precon Products will be the club’s main sponsor for the 2020/21 season.

Precon Products will have their logo on both the new home and away shirts for the upcoming season, which will be worn by Rick Andrews’ squad for the first time in this Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Great Yarmouth Town.

Chairman Neil Sharp said: “We are delighted to have Precon Products as our new main sponsor.

“We appreciate the support of Precon Products and look forward to a long and successful partnership together.”

Ash Hawes, director of Precon Products, added: “We’ve supported Stowmarket Town for the last two seasons with a pitchside board, and it’s great to be able to extend our sponsorship even further as the main sponsor of the club.

“My father-in-law (Ian Moyes, director) is involved at the club and I’ve been bringing my son down here to watch games for the last couple of years.

“It’s a great place, a great family atmosphere and it’s good to be involved and support the local community.”

Fans wishing to purchase the new shirts, which are being supplied by Total Football, in Ipswich, please note they will be available as soon as possible. Follow our social media accounts for any updates on when they become available.

Read more FootballStowmarket