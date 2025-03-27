A ‘talented’ teenage athlete who has dreams to run for Team GB has secured a scholarship to study in the US.

Luca Gambling, 17, from Great Finborough, near Stowmarket, has just secured a full scholarship to study at the Tennessee Tech later in the year after impressing American coaches with his attitude and athletic ability.

He is currently completing his business, PE and media A-levels at Abbeygate Sixth Form College, in Bury St Edmunds, which is part of Eastern Education Group.

Luca Gambling, a student at Abbeygate Sixth Form College, who is off to the US this summer after gaining a full scholarship. Picture: Supplied by Eastern Education Group

The teenager, who is inspired by the likes of Olympic-gold-medallist Mo Farah, runs distances that range between 1500 and 10,000 metres.

His specialist event is currently the 5000 metres and he recently recorded 14.57 whilst running this distance. That is the 39th fastest time in UK history for 5000 metre runners aged 18 and under.

Luca will be at Tennessee Tech for four years and will be a full-time athlete. He said: “America is all about a degree, but I’m not just going out to get an education. I also want to improve as an athlete and get noticed. It’s very exciting.”

Luca Gambling is of to Tennessee, in the US, on a scholarship to continue with his Olympic ambitions. Picture: Supplied by Eastern Education Group

In terms of competing in America, Luca said: “You get a lot of fans who come down to watch sports at universities in America and some of the games and events are broadcast on TV. The track stadium at Tennessee Tech holds 20,000 spectators.”

In regards to his dreams and ambitions, Luca added: “I’m currently just outside competing for my country so I’m hoping that by going to America that I can take things to the next level and hopefully run for Team GB in the future.”

He said Abbeygate Sixth Form College had been ‘a welcoming, friendly and supportive’ environment where everyone wants to do well and succeed.

Nadine Payne, group director of careers, opportunities and progression for Eastern Education Group, said: “Luca is an incredibly talented athlete, a dedicated student and is one of a huge number of our students who have exciting progression stories ahead of them as they look to continue on their educational journeys after Abbeygate.”