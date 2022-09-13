A woman from Stowmarket raised £1,671 for the hospital that saved the life of her police officer partner.

Hollie Page took part in the Colchester Half Marathon on May 22 in aid of West Suffolk Hospital.

The Bury St Edmunds hospital cared for her fiancé, Alan Simons, after he caught Covid-19.

Hollie with Sally from My WiSH and Miguel and Owen from West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: My WiSH

He ended up in a critical care unit and is still suffering from long Covid, but is slowly recovering and returning to duty.

Hollie said: “He was in a very poorly way with Covid and quite simply the care he had at the hospital saved his life."

Both herself and Alan caught the virus last December.

While she recovered, her 42-year-old partner got progressively worse.

He was admitted to hospital and was sent to a critical care unit on Christmas Eve.

Alan was eventually discharged on January 6.

Hollie added: “It wasn’t just about the treatment and care, the team also went above and beyond to support him emotionally and mentally and they also did the same for me.

“During one of the scariest times in my life doctors and nurses were always reassuring, calming and they were there to help me when I needed them.

“I can honestly say that I don’t know how I should have gotten through that time without them and I am forever thankful to them bringing Alan home to me safe and sound. They were incredible people.”

Hollie works as a group account director for a digital market agency in Ipswich.

Both her and Alan live in Stowmarket and are planning to get married next year.

She concluded: “He is still recovering but we have a long road ahead of us but he is making leaps and bounds.

"It’s just baby steps and I cannot fault the West Suffolk, they have the best care that you can have.”

The money raised at the marathon went towards the charity My WiSH.

The charity raises money to serve patients at West Suffolk Hospital, Newmarket Community Hospital and other services in the county.

Running the marathon allowed her to reunite with the carers that looked after Alan during his stay.

Sally Daniels, fund-raising manager for My WiSH, said: “It was a pleasure to meet Hollie and Alan and see them reunited with Miguel and Owen who were both a huge part of his recovery.

"The total raised by Hollie is incredible and will be used to help support patients and their families who need to use the critical care unit so it will make such a difference to so many others just like them."