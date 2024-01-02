Roads in Thurston, Sudbury and Newmarket flooded due to Storm Henk
Roads across the county are flooded according to Suffolk Highways bringing the total to 19.
The flooding is due to heavy rain as Storm Henk continues to impact areas across Suffolk.
The list includes:
Long Green in Bedfield
Saxtead Bottom in Saxtead
The Street in Earl Soham
Low Road in Debenham
The Street in Brockford
Otley Bottom in Otley
Church Road in Stowupland
Beyton Road in Thurston
Bury Road in Little Saxham
Gainsborough Road in Sudbury
Heathbell Road in Newmarket
Potter's Bridge, on the B1127, outside of Southwold
Despite an amber warning for wind, the Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich has remained open – with a speed limit reduction to 40 mph implemented.
Earlier today, Suffolk Highways said it was attending reports of flooding due to heavy rain in Orford Road, Bromeswell; Haughley New Street, in Wetherden; Main Road, in Kesgrave; A12 Main Road, in Yoxford; Chapel Field, in Bramford and A1120 northbound, in Stowmarket.
Compiegne Way, in Bury St Edmunds, is also shut due to flooding.
The Environment Agency has warned that towns such as Ipswich, Stowmarket, Needham Market, Hadleigh and Halesworth could see run-off from rivers.