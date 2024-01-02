Roads across the county are flooded according to Suffolk Highways bringing the total to 19.

The flooding is due to heavy rain as Storm Henk continues to impact areas across Suffolk.

The list includes:

More roads have been flooded in Suffolk due to Storm Henk. Picture: iStock

Long Green in Bedfield

Saxtead Bottom in Saxtead

The Street in Earl Soham

Low Road in Debenham

The Street in Brockford

Otley Bottom in Otley

Church Road in Stowupland

Beyton Road in Thurston

Bury Road in Little Saxham

Gainsborough Road in Sudbury

Heathbell Road in Newmarket

Potter's Bridge, on the B1127, outside of Southwold

Despite an amber warning for wind, the Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich has remained open – with a speed limit reduction to 40 mph implemented.

Earlier today, Suffolk Highways said it was attending reports of flooding due to heavy rain in Orford Road, Bromeswell; Haughley New Street, in Wetherden; Main Road, in Kesgrave; A12 Main Road, in Yoxford; Chapel Field, in Bramford and A1120 northbound, in Stowmarket.

Compiegne Way, in Bury St Edmunds, is also shut due to flooding.

The Environment Agency has warned that towns such as Ipswich, Stowmarket, Needham Market, Hadleigh and Halesworth could see run-off from rivers.