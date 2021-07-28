Abbeycroft Leisure's Summer Festival of Fun has kicked off in Sudbury, setting the stage for a programme of free open days across Suffolk.

To celebrate the full re-opening of gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres, following the end of the coronavirus lockdown, Abbeycroft is hosting a series of events across six of its facilities over the summer.

The goal of the festival to encourage more people to experience Abbeycroft centres, after their full re-opening following the end of the coronavirus lockdown, and motivate families to lead healthier lifestyles.

Abbeycroft Leisure launches its Summer Festival of Fun at Kingfisher Leisure Centre. Pictured supplied by Abbeycroft Leisure. (49681248)

The first of these open days, which include free taster sessions, fitness classes, swimming, soft play, dancing and sing-alongs, took place at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury today.

Stephanie and Tony Lee from Sudbury said: "We loved the Walk-a-Mile with a smile at lunchtime.

"We brought our grandchildren who had never done it before and we all had a thoroughly enjoyable time and will definitely walk further next time. We’re going swimming too, so it’s a real treat."

Abbeycroft Leisure launches its Summer Festival of Fun at Kingfisher Leisure Centre. Pictured supplied by Abbeycroft Leisure. (49681240)

During the summer, Abbeycroft is also running an Explore Outdoor activity programme, and offering free swimming and lunch for children aged between 11 and 16, who are in receipt of free school meals, funded by Suffolk County Council.

Warren Smyth, chief executive at Abbeycroft said: “We’ve been really pleased with the appetite from the community to get back to our leisure centres, but we cannot be complacent and we must do more to encourage people to lead active lifestyles.

“Our programme this summer is a perfect opportunity for the many families choosing staycations to come and try something new or something they haven’t done for a while.

Abbeycroft Leisure launches its Summer Festival of Fun at Kingfisher Leisure Centre. Pictured supplied by Abbeycroft Leisure. (49681245)

“I’m particularly proud of the free activities we’ve been able to offer with the help of our funding partners, both with the Explore Outdoor team and the free swimming across all of our pools.”

The remaining open days in the Summer Festival of Fun are:

Newmarket Leisure Centre - August 4

Haverhill Leisure Centre - August 12

Bury Leisure Centre - August 17

Mildenhall Hub - August 18

Hadleigh Pool and Leisure - September 18

For further information about the festival, click here.