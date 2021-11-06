The FA has said it is investigating alleged racist abuse shouted during AFC Sudbury's televised FA Cup fixture last night.

During the first round match against Colchester United, live on the BBC, a comment can be heard said against U's goalkeeper, Shamal George.

Fans posted the audio of the incident on social media shortly after Sudbury's 4-0 defeat and the FA replied to the video.

AFC Sudbury players walk a lap of the pitch at the final whistle of their FA Cup match last night. Picture by Mecha Morton.

The Twitter comment said: "We are investigating a possible racist comment at the fixture in question and will be liaising with the clubs and the police."

After seeing the footage, Shamal George also sent a tweet out.

In his post, he said: "Honestly. 2nd time in space of a few months. Bet it goes under the carpet again."

