Ten years is a long time in any industry.

Some businesses struggle to make it once around the sun, some see changes that completely change the face of a company.

But for one East Anglian pub group, it is about building on what they have, and putting their team at the centre of it all.

The team getting ready at Chestnut Live. Picture: Chestnut Group

The Chestnut Group, which has seven venues across Suffolk, started 10 years ago when founder and CEO Philip Turner gave up his trade as a banker in London to buy his local pub, which became The Pack Horse, in Moulton, near Newmarket.

From then on, it has been onwards and upwards.

Fifteen more venues, a trade spread across but focused on East Anglia, and even an ‘Oscars of the hospitality industry’ award have come for the group, but they’re not losing sight of where they came from.

Philip Turner, founder and CEO of Chestnut. Picture: Chestnut Group

Philip wanted to change the perception of East Anglia as a destination, and he believes that they have succeeded in doing so.

He says: “The main reason for starting it all was I was getting fed up with people being very derogatory about East Anglia and it not being a place worth visiting, so I wanted to change that.

“I grew up around here, and when I was working in London I had a place near Dorset that had some amazing venues around it, places you could go to stay or have some amazing food, but there was nothing like that here, so I thought I’d give it a go.

Philip Turner promoting Chestmutts. Picture: Chestnut Group

“Never did I go into it thinking it would create a business like this.”

Philip still remembers where it all began, and whilst it has changed and developed, he still sees the hallmarks of Chestnut’s humble beginnings.

“I think of it as no different from when we started 10 years ago.

A dog at the bar at The Westleton Crown. Picture: Chestnut Group

“We’re still full of energy and passion, we still learn every day, 10 years down and we still want to learn.

“We now understand the market better, but values we started out with, of community, genuine and team, they remain and stay strong, perhaps even more so today than ten years ago,” he says.

East Anglia as a region has changed greatly from when Chestnut first started, and Philip recognises this as part of the company being able to evolve the way it has.

The dining area at The Cricketers. Picture. Chestnut Group

When the group started, Cambridge was the fastest growing city in Europe – now it is Chelmsford; all of this means the East Anglian economy is much more vibrant.

And Philip is keen to mention that East Anglia will remain the heart of Chestnut, with no plans to stray away from their home.

He says: “We’ve been here 10 years and we have a brand people trust; we want to create an environment people enjoy, so we’re not going to suddenly step away from that.

A pint of Chestnut's Eastern Gold. Picture: Chestnut Group

“We are an East Anglian business and we will continue to operate here.

“Chestnut has been a journey that has defined many lives, and I hope that we will succeed in making a difference – it’s no longer just a collection of pubs, it’s a journey.”

And whilst they are keen to hold onto their past, Chestnut continues to look to their future as well – the group has recently made its single biggest acquisition to date with The Old Bridge in Huntingdon, as well as a wine business, Peter Graham Wines.

The celebrations at Chestnut Live. Picture: Chestnut Group

Chestnut celebrated its birthday with an anniversary beer, called Eastern Gold, as well as a staff gig, Chestnut Live, which took place in September and was a chance for the teams at all the properties to congregate and have a day celebrating themselves and the work they do.

The group has seven properties in Suffolk: The Black Lion in Long Melford, The Weeping Willow in Barrow, The Ship in Dunwich, The Crown in Stoke-by-Nayland, The Westleton Crown, The Pack Horse in Moulton and The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds, which operates as a bed and breakfast.

Michael Box and Phil Skinner are two of the longest serving team-members at Chestnut, with Phil even being there from the start.

Fake Tan performing at the Chestnut Live celebrations. Picture: Chestnut Group

Michael has been with the group for eight years, and is currently the general manager of The Weeping Willow, whilst Phil is the regional head chef for Chestnut’s central properties.

They both mention how evolution has been central as part of their experience with Chestnut, but done in the right way.

Phil says: “For me, Chestnut doesn’t sit still.

Phil Skinner and Michael Box, two of Chestnut's longest serving team members. Picture: Ross Waldron

“When I started I had a meeting with Philip about what business he wanted, and it’s becoming that; things have been put in the right place before any sort of expansion.

“Although at the start Philip said to me he wanted to get to four to six pubs.”

Michael continues: “It’s about the evolution, it evolves so often.

Phil and Michael at the bar at The Weeping Willow, near Bury St. Edmunds. Picture: Ross Waldron

“You make mistakes, there are highs and lows, but it’s balancing things out and hiring appropriately.

“It started off being about KPI (key performance index) but now it’s more about the reputation of the venues and the reviews side.”

And for both of them, there is one key factor about Chestnut that helps it maintain its direction and identity.

The dining area at The Weeping Willow. Picture: Chestnut Group

“It wouldn’t be the same without Philip,” Phil says.

“When Philip walks into a property and sees everything working, you can see a smile on his face; he wants to be the best employer.

“He cares about team and people not, just the money – he cared about my journey,” he continues.

And Michael says: “Philip makes sure we are doing the right things, he is definitely Chestnut.

“If Philip would walk into a property or room and didn’t know a team member’s name, he would pull me aside and ask for their names so he could talk to them on a first-name basis and be a part of the team.

“It feels like a family.”

And when they summarised their time with Chestnut, and what it means to them, both Michael and Phil turned to theme parks.

“It’s a rollercoaster ride, there’s ups and downs but you always feel like you’re on a journey with it,” Phil says.

And Michael continues: “A rollercoaster ride that centres on the values of people and East Anglia.”

It seems then that Chestnut are ready for their next ten years, with a team and leaders in full knowledge of where they’re meant to be, and where they’re going.

They will not lose track of their past, but they are excited to see what the future brings.