When you think of Suffolk, Hollywood red carpets probably aren’t the first thing which come to mind — but plenty of stars have links to towns that share names with places in our county.

Due to Britain’s colonial past, many towns across the world — particularly in America and Canada — share their names with Suffolk locations and some of those namesakes have surprising celebrity connections.

Here’s a look at five of the biggest names linked to these ‘Suffolk’ towns — perfect for impressing your friends with the star power behind your hometown’s name.

Here's five celebrities linked to locations in America and Canada named after Suffolk towns. Picture: iStock / Google Maps

Sudbury… in Massachusetts, USA

While our Sudbury is known for its textile roots, the River Stour and as the birthplace of artist Thomas Gainsborough — its American counterpart in Massachusetts has its own claim to fame.

It’s home to three celebrity connections, including Marvel’s own Chris Evans. Yes, that’s right, Captain America himself grew up in Sudbury.

While the actor was born in Boston, he attended Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School — the same school as fellow actor Jeremy Strong, who also grew up in the town.

Strong, best known for his performance as Kendall Roy in HBO’s Succession, has earned widespread acclaim and numerous award nominations for his intense method acting style.

And the list of Sudbury’s celebrities does not stop there as basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal also called the town home for a time in the early 2010s.

The 7ft four-time NBA champion dominated the court between 1999 and 2002 before going on to become a popular media personality — appearing in films, TV shows and as a host on Inside the NBA.

Newmarket… in Ontario, Canada

Did you know comedy legend Jim Carrey comes from a town that shares its name with one in Suffolk? The star of The Mask, The Truman Show and Bruce Almighty was born in Newmarket, Ontario.

While the Canadian Newmarket was founded in 1801 and played a role in the 1837 rebellions, Suffolk’s own Newmarket has roots stretching back to the 13th century.

Haverhill… in Massachusetts, USA

Horror fans, this one’s for you — musician and film director Rob Zombie is from Haverhill, Massachusetts. Another American town named after one in Suffolk, it’s no wonder the region is known as New England.

Zombie’s 2003 cult classic House of 1000 Corpses drew inspiration from his upbringing in Haverhill with the town’s old buildings and wooded areas helping shape the film’s creepy atmosphere.

Suffolk… in Virgina, USA

And finally, actor James Avery, best known as Uncle Phil in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was born in Suffolk, Virginia — a town with a surprisingly nutty reputation.

While our Suffolk is known for historic market towns, cozy pubs and countryside strolls — its American counterpart claims the title of peanut capital of the world as it is home to Planters’ Mr Peanut, has a peanut museum and even an annual Peanut Fest.