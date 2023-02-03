A new artificial grass playing field, to meet increasing community demands for sports participation, could soon be installed in Sudbury, if plans are approved.

AFC Sudbury confirmed on Friday that it has submitted a planning application to Babergh District Council, seeking permission to replace its natural grass surface at Brundon Lane with a 3G (third generation) pitch.

It would be the second artificial pitch at the football club, which stated that demand for the existing 3G surface is now outstripping what it can currently supply.

Artist's impression of the proposed new 3G playing surface at AFC Sudbury. (62233304)

The formal application follows more than four years of work behind the scenes to develop the project, including completing design work and applying for funding from numerous sources.

This includes a bid for a £100,000 grant from Babergh’s community infrastructure levy (CIL) fund – a pot made up of contributions from housing developers – which received the backing of Sudbury Town Council at a meeting last month.

Andrew Long, chairman of AFC Sudbury, said the new development is intended predominantly for use by the local community, as well as other sports clubs that do not have access to a 3G training and playing facility.

“The team behind the project have encountered many obstacles during the last four years,” he said.

“But, happily, those obstacles have been substantially removed due to the hard work and dedication of the project team.

“In particular, I would like to thank Darren Scoulding (the club’s academy girls manager), whose tireless dedication behind the scenes is largely responsible for us having reached this advanced stage.

“The main driver for this project has been the demand from the local community, and our appetite to embrace a wider, more inclusive and diverse range of user groups.

“This has become increasingly difficult with our existing, single 3G surface as demand continues to exceed supply.”

Artificial grass sports surfaces are made of a synthetic turf that replicates grass, which is considered advantageous because it can be used in all weathers and is relatively low maintenance, compared to real grass.

Mr Long highlighted a key goal of the new project is to help with the continuing growth of women and girls’ football in the country, following the historic success of the England women’s team at the UEFA European Championships last summer.

“It is also a recognition of how our club continues to grow,” he added.

“Particular mention should be given to the growth in women’s and girls football as the country continues to build on the successes of our Lionesses and looks towards this summer’s FIFA Woman’s World Cup Finals.

“The provision of a second 3G pitch allows AFC Sudbury to continue down its path of providing a place for people locally to come along and participate in sport in whatever capacity they choose.

“It will be a real asset to Sudbury and it’s surrounding communities as we continue our part on making it a great place to live, work and thrive.”