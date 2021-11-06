Two clubs have come together after the FA said it was investigating alleged racist abuse shouted during a televised FA Cup fixture they were involved in last night.

AFC Sudbury's Andrew Long posted a statement on the club's website following their 4-0 defeat in the first round match against Colchester United.

Broadcasted live on the BBC, a comment could be heard said against Colchester's goalkeeper, Shamal George.

The FA Cup match between AFC Sudbury v Colchester was live on the BBC last night. Picture by Mecha Morton.

Fans posted this on social media and the FA replied saying: "We are investigating a possible racist comment at the fixture in question and will be liaising with the clubs and the police."

But now the AFC Sudbury chairman has said the footage has been looked by the BBC.

He said: "AFC Sudbury would like to confirm that, following extensive analysis from BBC sound engineers who managed to isolate the incident on audio, that the alleged 'racist abuse' did NOT in fact contain any racial element.

"It is however clearly abusive in nature and the club will deal with this is the strongest possible manner.

"We would like to publicly state that AFC Sudbury condemns abuse of ANY kind and any visitor to the club who uses language or behaviour of this kind will be banned indefinitely from the football club.

"We are proud of our reputation as a family community club and know that anybody associated with AFC Sudbury in whatever capacity will join in this condemnation."

Following the Brundon Lane club's statement, their opponents on the night also issued a statement on the abuse aimed at their goalkeeper.

It said: "Sadly, following our FA Cup victory at AFC Sudbury, we were made aware of abuse aimed at Shamal George from behind the goal.

Discussions have taken place, and will continue to take place, between the two clubs and with the help of the BBC footage, we will hopefully identity the supporter or supporters responsible and this matter will be investigated fully by all relevant authorities.

"Any abuse whatsoever is totally unacceptable, and it is hoped that anyone who is found to have been abusive to Shamal will be identified and punished to the full letter of the law, and that the full weight of any football sanctions can be imposed.

"As a club, Colchester United will not tolerate or accept abuse of any nature, and are absolutely sure and convinced that AFC Sudbury hold the same views and values and will seek to find the person/persons responsible.

"We will assist them in any way we can to bring anyone found guilty of abuse to justice."

