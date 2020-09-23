A reduction of the number of county councillors representing Suffolk could take effect ahead of the next local elections, under new electoral ward proposals.

The Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC) has launched a public consultation on plans to revise the current county council ward boundaries across Suffolk, resulting in alterations to all but one of the existing divisions.

Under the proposals, there would be a total of 70 county councillors in the future – five fewer than there is now.

The Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC) has launched a public consultation on plans to revise the current county council ward boundaries across Suffolk. Contributed picture. (42378326)

Commission chairman Colin Mellors said: “We want people in Suffolk to help us.

“We have drawn up proposals for new divisions in Suffolk County Council. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we make a final decision.

“Just tell us what you think and why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

To view the proposals in detail, including an interactive map, and to submit your feedback about the ward divisions and number of councillors, go to consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/18495.

You can also give your views by sending an email to reviews@lgbce.org.uk, or by post, at Review Officer (Suffolk), LGBCE c/o Cleardata, Innovation House, Coniston Court, Riverside Business Park, Blyth, NE24 4RP.

The deadline for submissions is November 23.

Head to our politics page for expert analysis and all the latest news from your politicians and councils

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk