Roadworks in seven Suffolk towns including Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Ipswich, Lowestoft, and Newmarket
Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays:
►Bury St Edmunds
Risbygate Street: May 22 to 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.
Northgate Avenue: Until June 5. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.
Mount Road: May 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Mildenhall Road: May 24 to 26. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.
Rougham Road: May 16 to 19. Lane closure due to Suffolk County Council work.
St Andrews Street South: Until May 19. Road closure and diversion route due to CityFibre work.
►Felixstowe
Beatrice Avenue: Until May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Princes Street: Until May 29. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.
Buregate Road: May 22 to 26. Road closure and diversion route due to UK Power Networks work.
Links Avenue: Until May 26. Road closure due to Cadent gas work.
►Haverhill
Withersfield Road: May 23 to 25. Alternate one-way system due to Lightspeed Networks work.
Queens Street: May 24 to 27. Multi-way traffic signals due to Lightspeed Networks work.
Mill Road: May 19. Road closure and diversion route due to UK Power Networks work.
►Ipswich
Woodbridge Road: Until May 22. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.
Heath Road: Until May 22. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Hatfield Road and Nacton Road: May 20 and 21. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Westerfield Road: Until May 22. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.
►Lowestoft
Denmark Road, Rotterdam Road and Peto Way: Until August 31. Road closures and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.
Clapham Road South: May 18 to 22. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.
The Ravine: Until September 29. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.
Lyndhurst Road: Until May 19. Alternate one-way due to Essex and Suffolk Water work.
►Newmarket
George Lambton Avenue: May 22 to 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Exning Road: May 23 to 25. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
Field Terrace Road: Until May 16. Some carriageway incursion due to Suffolk County Council work.
Studlands Park Avenue: May 16 to 19. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.
►Sudbury
Waldingfield Road: May 22 to 24. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.
Friars Street: May 23 to 26. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.
Newton Road: May 17 to 19. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.