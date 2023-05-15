More news, no ads

Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays:

►Bury St Edmunds

Risbygate Street: May 22 to 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Northgate Avenue: Until June 5. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Mount Road: May 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Mildenhall Road: May 24 to 26. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.

Rougham Road: May 16 to 19. Lane closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

St Andrews Street South: Until May 19. Road closure and diversion route due to CityFibre work.

►Felixstowe

Beatrice Avenue: Until May 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Princes Street: Until May 29. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.

Buregate Road: May 22 to 26. Road closure and diversion route due to UK Power Networks work.

Links Avenue: Until May 26. Road closure due to Cadent gas work.

►Haverhill

Withersfield Road: May 23 to 25. Alternate one-way system due to Lightspeed Networks work.

Queens Street: May 24 to 27. Multi-way traffic signals due to Lightspeed Networks work.

Mill Road: May 19. Road closure and diversion route due to UK Power Networks work.

►Ipswich

Woodbridge Road: Until May 22. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Heath Road: Until May 22. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Hatfield Road and Nacton Road: May 20 and 21. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Westerfield Road: Until May 22. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.

►Lowestoft

Denmark Road, Rotterdam Road and Peto Way: Until August 31. Road closures and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

Clapham Road South: May 18 to 22. Two-way traffic signals due to Virgin Media work.

The Ravine: Until September 29. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.

Lyndhurst Road: Until May 19. Alternate one-way due to Essex and Suffolk Water work.

►Newmarket

George Lambton Avenue: May 22 to 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Exning Road: May 23 to 25. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Field Terrace Road: Until May 16. Some carriageway incursion due to Suffolk County Council work.

Studlands Park Avenue: May 16 to 19. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

►Sudbury

Waldingfield Road: May 22 to 24. Multi-way traffic signals due to Openreach work.

Friars Street: May 23 to 26. Two-way traffic signals due to UK Power Networks work.

Newton Road: May 17 to 19. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.