Suffolk, with its rolling countryside and stunning coast, is also blessed with a variety of pubs complete with quaint and relaxing beer gardens.

Where better to enjoy a pint with friends or a meal with family, especially during the heatwave?

Here's six Suffolk pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating, perfect for socialising in the sun.

Where better to enjoy a pint with friends or a meal with family, especially during the heatwave? Picture: iStock

1. The Gainsborough, Sudbury

The Gainsborough in King Street, Sudbury, serves food and drink, including roast dinners, woodfired pizzas and cocktails.

The walled beer garden is home to a handful of tables complete with umbrellas so punters can enjoy their drinks come rain or shine.

The Gainsborough, Sudbury. Picture: Google

Rated 4.5 on TripAdvisor, The Gainsborough is popular with locals and visitors alike and is praised for its 'excellent quality' food and welcoming staff.

2. The Bull, Newmarket

The Bull at 62 High Street has a cosy beer garden with a roofed area, fairy lights, flower arrangements and plenty of seating.

A Greene King pub, the venue serves 2 for 1 proseccos and palomas from Monday to Friday as well as all the classic pints and spirits, along with pub grub.

The Bull, Newmarket. Picture: Google

Rated 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor, reviewers praised the pub and garden - one wrote: "Lovely place to go to eat and drink. Breakfast lunch and dinner are amazing and the service is unreal, people are so friendly. 10/10 would recommend."

3. The Butt and Oyster, Pin Mill

The Butt and Oyster at Pin Mill in Ipswich looks out over the River Orwell, a stunning backdrop for the traditional British pub.

Serving seafood and burgers alongside quirky dishes like poke bowls and falafel pitta bread, this quaint restaurant offers plenty of choice to diners.

The Butt and Oyster, Pin Mill. Picture: Google

Visitors can choose to sit outdoors for dinner or drinks with an unparalleled view.

4. The Plough, Beccles

Rated 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor, The Plough in Wangford, Beccles, welcomes customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a quaint outdoor seating patio.

Decorated with shrubs and flower beds, The Plough's courtyard is a relaxing place to grab an outdoor pint and bask in the sun.

5. The Masons Arms, Bury St Edmunds

Masons Arms, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google

The Masons Arms in Bury St Edmunds' Whiting Street has a cosy courtyard beer garden with plenty of tables perfect for socialising.

The pub offers traditional food and snacks including toasties, jacket potatoes, fish and chips, pies and burgers.

Enjoy a meal and a drink in the garden or opt for sitting indoors if you need a break from the sun.

6. The Half Moon, Felixstowe

The Half Moon, Felixstowe. Picture: Google

Reviews of The Half Moon in Felixstowe praise its 'beautiful beer garden' complete with flower beds and grass.

Perfect for lunch, dinner or just drinks, The Half Moon has a 4-star rating on TripAdvisor.