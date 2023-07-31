A long-serving volunteer at a hospital trust will be retiring from her role within the health sector next week.

Val Dutton, who is a volunteer service manager at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), is to step down after years of service.

For the mother-of-four, who lives near Sudbury, her role includes overseeing over 300 volunteers across West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Community Hospital as well as at Glastonbury Court care home in Bury.

Val Dutton at West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: Andy Abbott

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive officer, said: “Val has had such a huge impact over her many years working in the organisation, leading volunteering services, and will leave a significant legacy.

“I hope she enjoys her well-deserved retirement.”

After qualifying and working as a hairdresser, Val started work as a domestic assistant at the Jane Walker Hospital in Nayland, which cared for people with learning disabilities.

Val, who is a volunteer service manager at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, will retire from her role next week. Picture: Andy Abbott

At the age of 23, she became a manager.

“As soon as I started there, I loved it. Hospitals just got into my blood,” Val said.

When the hospital closed, Val continued her community work by providing hotel services at a number of sites before becoming a deputy risk manager at Thingoe House, Bury St Edmunds.

In 2000, she joined West Suffolk Hospital as health and safety officer, and four years later, she became a risk manager at the mental health trust.

“Even though it was very stressful, it was so rewarding,” said Val.

Following her husband’s death in 2006, and her own health issues, she had to give up her demanding role.

She said: “I could not do that job, but I could not just do nothing

“I knew people at the West Suffolk Hospital and it was very kindly agreed that I could have a bank contract here, to see what I could do.

“Medicine and treatment helped improve my health, and after doing a wide variety of tasks, I became the volunteer co-ordinator in 2012.”

With around 40 different volunteer roles, Val reflected on one of her memorable accomplishments as a volunteer.

She said: “One of the things I am very proud of is the setting up of the student programme, giving opportunities for young people who are interested in a health service career.

“To do that we have had to develop relationships within the Trust and with schools and colleges, it has not been easy but it’s been a great success which we know will continue.”

Val, who also has two grandchildren, said she has a long list of things she wants to do once she retires, including volunteering in her local area and learning Portuguese, which her grandsons both speak.

She added: “I am looking forward to it, but I have loved my work here and will greatly miss everyone, especially my team who are the best but I’ll keep in touch.”