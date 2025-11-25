Luxury food retailer M&S is targeting Suffolk towns as it plans to open hundreds of food stores across the UK.

Newmarket, Sudbury, and Martlesham Heath, in Ipswich, as well as Diss, in Norfolk, and Ely, in Cambridgeshire, are on the list of 500 target locations nationwide.

Alex Freudmann, managing director for M&S Food, said: “The strong performance of our new M&S food stores gives us the confidence to explore even more locations across the UK.

The current M&S store in Ipswich. Picture: Google Maps

“Our team want new sites where we could open a large M&S Food store as we deliver on our strategy to bring the right stores to the right places and offer the best shopping experience, range and availability for our customers.”

M&S is looking for sites capable of delivering a trading space of 18,000sqft (25,000sqft gross).

Earlier this year, SuffolkNews reported on plans for a new M&S Foodhall store in Stowmarket being approved.

Work to convert Ipswich’s former Toys R Us, at Copdock, into a new Marks & Spencer store is set to begin next year.

M&S said 20 new or renewed stores are opening between now and March, creating 800 jobs.