A memorial fundraising match in honour of an avid grassroots football supporter has raised thousands of pounds to aid his family.

Cornard United Football Club welcomed a bumper crowd to Blackhouse Lane on Monday afternoon to pay respects to popular long-time fan Jonnie Dowding, who died last month.

Mr Dowding, a Cornard resident and former sales executive at Suffolk Distillery, was a familiar face at the Ards home ground over many years, cheering the team on and offering his support during and after matches.

Cornard United and Haverhill Borough players observe a minute's silence in tribute to Jonnie Dowding Picture: Chad Brown

Gate receipts and funds raised during the Thurlow Nunn League fixture against Haverhill Borough will go towards his family, who were among those in attendance for the occasion.

An online fundraising page was also launched on Sunday for those who were unable to make it to the ground on the day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the appeal had already raised over £3,100 from the donations of more than 90 contributors, smashing its original target of £500.

Cornard United player Dave Dowding with his family at the match dedicated to his brother Jonnie Picture: Chad Brown

Following the match, Cornard United chairman Harvey Doherty praised everyone who attended, donated and sent in messages of support to the Dowding family.

He said: “The day was a very fitting tribute to Jonnie, who was a great supporter of our football club and a great friend of everybody connected to the club and the wider community.

“It was a very proud day for myself and all of the club committee to see so many people inside the ground.”

Tom Clark, first-team manager at Cornard United, added: “Jonnie loved the Ards, supporting club legend Dave Dowding and his team-mates weekly.

“Jonnie’s warmth and charisma meant that he had a lot of friends from all over.

“The Dowding family have lost a son, brother, partner and dad. All who knew Jonnie and his family will know impact this will have on all of them.”