A memorial fundraising match in honour of an avid supporter of grass-roots football will kick off the year in Great Cornard next week.

Cornard United Football Club will pay tribute to popular long-time fan Jonnie Dowding, who died earlier this month, in its first home fixture of 2023 on Monday.

Gate receipts and funds raised on the day of the Thurlow Nunn League game against Haverhill Borough, which kicks off in Blackhouse Lane at 3pm, will be donated to Mr Dowding's family.

Cornard United v Haverhill Borough on Monday, January 2, in memory of Jonnie Dowding.

A statement from Cornard United FC reads: "Jonnie loved the Ards, supporting club legend Dave Dowding and his team-mates weekly, seeing him at every home game, cheering the boys on and offering support during and after games.

"The Dowding family have lost a son, brother, partner and dad. All who knew Jonnie and his family will know the impact this will have on all of them.

"Jonnie's warmth and charisma meant that he had a lot of friends from all over. We are hoping to see as many of you at the game as possible, rain or shine, to pay their respects."