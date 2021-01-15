A grim milestone has been reached this week as it's revealed 1,000 people have now died in Suffolk after contracting Covid-19.

Hear from the county's public health boss as residents are reminded to adhere to the rules.

And as the vaccine rollout continues, help is being made available so the elderly and vulnerable can get to appointments.

We also hear about the Suffolk pubs changing their names and pay tribute to an amazing lady who's died aged 103.

Plus Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler has the latest ahead of this weekend's game.