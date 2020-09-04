Home   Sudbury   News   Article

Subscribe Now

SuffolkNews Podcast: Murder investigation underway after bones found in River Stour

By Suffolk News Reporter
-
suffolk@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:34, 04 September 2020
 | Updated: 13:59, 04 September 2020

In this week's podcast we get an update on the murder investigation that's underway after bones were found in the River Stour.

Hear about why one Suffolk restaurant wants diners to wear face masks.

There's a new arrival for a celebrity couple.

And, we get the latest on Ipswich Town as they look to get the new season underway this weekend.

Listen to more SuffolkNews Podcasts:

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more
All Suffolk NewsBecclesBury St EdmundsFelixstoweHaverhillIpswichIpswich Town FCKesgraveLowestoftNewmarketNews PodcastsStowmarketSudburyWoodbridge

More by this author

Suffolk News Reporter

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)