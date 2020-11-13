Podcast: Systemic failures and neglect in hospital care led to anorexic teenager Averil Hart's death

An inquest has concluded that systemic failures and neglect in hospital care led to the death of a teenager from the Sudbury area who was suffering from anorexia.

Averil Hart died in December 2012 just 10 weeks after starting her studies at the University of East Anglia.

Rhoda Morrison has been speaking to Averil Hart's dad following the inquest about his daughter and the changes he would like to see made to prevent other people dying from eating disorders.

Also in this week's podcast, we talk about how Bury St Edmund's Christmas tree was brought crashing down, a happy ending for 'broken-hearted' border collie Ernie and how Haverhill students overcame challenges to put on a virtual production of Little Shop of Horrors.

