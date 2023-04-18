Officers dealt with numerous offences on the A14 and A11 and in two Suffolk towns today.

Police dealt with 20 offences in total in Sudbury and Newmarket, including six insecure loads, three speeding vehicles and a driver not using a seatbelt.

The other offences also included two overweight vehicles, three vehicles failing to comply with a construction and use requirement and four tachographs violations.

Police dealt with numerous offences on the A14 and A11 and in Newmarket and Sudbury today. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team

A vehicle was also prohibited from driving.