Suffolk heatwave: St Gregory Primary School in Sudbury to allow authorised absences as Westgate Primary in Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall College Academy close
A Suffolk school has said it will allow authorised absences due to the extreme heat today and tomorrow as others have closed.
A tweet from St Gregory Primary in Sudbury said the school would remain open but if parents wished to keep their child at home to remain safe, the school would authorise absences for this reason.
If pupils wish to attend in the morning, absences will be authorised for the afternoon.
Yesterday, it was confirmed that Westgate Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds will not be opening on either Monday or Tuesday, and the same decision has been taken by Mildenhall College Academy.
Temperatures are due to reach up to 40 degrees in the county.