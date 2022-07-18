A Suffolk school has said it will allow authorised absences due to the extreme heat today and tomorrow as others have closed.

A tweet from St Gregory Primary in Sudbury said the school would remain open but if parents wished to keep their child at home to remain safe, the school would authorise absences for this reason.

If pupils wish to attend in the morning, absences will be authorised for the afternoon.

In addition to the measures below:

- All children to bring in water bottles, sun hats and sunscreen please

- No ball / chase games at breaks

- The Yr 5/6 playground will be closed (no shade there)



Yesterday, it was confirmed that Westgate Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds will not be opening on either Monday or Tuesday, and the same decision has been taken by Mildenhall College Academy.

Temperatures are due to reach up to 40 degrees in the county.