A new cricket league, formed with ambitions of saving the village game, has been lauded as a resounding success, ahead of its season finale tomorrow.

Cavendish and Gestingthorpe will go head to head at Long Melford’s Meeting Field on Friday night, starting at 6pm, to compete for the inaugural Essex and Suffolk T20 League title.

Sponsored by LeeStock Music Festival, the six-team league was founded by the captains of those two clubs, plus Bures, Long Melford, Leavenheath and High Street Rangers.

The LeeStock Essex and Suffolk T20 League debuted in 2025. Pictured: the Gestingthorpe team. Photo credit: Toby Moakes.

In response to dwindling turnouts at smaller clubs, the organisers sought to create a faster, more approachable version of the T20 format, with games being played on weeknights.

With the 10 rounds of the regular season now concluded and the final approaching, they say the format has proved to be ‘a revelation for the six teams and the village game’.

Chris Pluck, league chairman and captain of Gestingthorpe, said: “Before the start of the season, we were unsure whether we’d bitten off more than we could chew.

The LeeStock Essex and Suffolk T20 League debuted in 2025. Pictured: the Cavendish team. Photo credit: Cavendish Cricket Club.

“However, the success of the league and the efforts the clubs involved has shown us exactly why we had the right idea.

“I’m so proud of how far we’ve come. The games have been amazing, with such a high standard on show.

“The community spirit and togetherness of all these clubs, to band together and save the village game, has been spectacular.

Jonny Wilson bats for Cavendish against Gestingthorpe. Picture: Toby Moakes

“I can’t wait for finals night. It’s going to be an amazing event.”

Alongside the final, Friday evening’s event will also serve as a fundraiser for The Willow Foundation – the long-time chosen charity of LeeStock – and Movember.

With the league stage over, a Gestingthorpe player and a Leavenheath player are leading the way on the stats.

Alex Toone bowls for Gestingthorpe v Cavendish. Chris Pluck, Gestingthorpe captain, and Chris Edwards, of Cavendish, second top scorer in the league, also in shot. Picture: Toby Moakes.

Charlie Gardiner, of Gestingthorpe, tops the batting table with 352 runs, followed by Bevan Gordon, of Leavenheath, in second with 314 and Chris Edwards of Cavendish, with 274.

In the bowling department, Dan Common has the most scalps to his name with 18, including two five-wicket hauls. His Leavenheath teammate Stuart Logan is in second with 14, while Gestingthorpe’s Alex Parker is in third with 10.

Luke Terry, league secretary and Bures captain, said: “The EST20 has been amazing, and just what these clubs needed.

“We’ve seen the enthusiasm come from all the teams and in every game.

“Finals night promises to be a great event – we encourage anyone who fancies watching a bit of cricket and raising some money for charity to come down.”