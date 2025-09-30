A pair suspected of being bogus health workers have stolen from elderly residents in two Suffolk towns.

Suffolk Police said two thefts are believed to have taken place in Sudbury on September 12, while another was reported in Newmarket on Friday.

Two women, described as Asian, knocked on doors until they were let in by an elderly resident.

A pair of suspected fake health workers have stolen from elderly residents in Sudbury and Newmarket. Picture: iStock

One of them would care for the resident while the other searched the house.

In all cases, items were later found to be missing.

One of the women was said to be in her 20s while the other was described as being in her 40s or 50s.

Officers believe all three thefts are linked.

Detectives are investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Suffolk Police, quoting incident reference, 37/51765/25.