Tributes have been paid to a leading Suffolk businessman whose passion for life, houses, and fine wine, brought him many friends and colleagues.

David Burr was the man behind David Burr Estate Agents, which he founded in his dining room in 1995.

He built the business up to now include nine offices, including Long Melford, Clare, Woolpit, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds

David Burr, who has died, aged 67 Pictures: Mike Fletcher of Chevron Photography

Mr Burr died shortly before Christmas, aged 67.

He had been diagnosed with lung cancer 10 months earlier.

Wife Mary, said: "David had many hobbies including shooting, fishing, fine dining, sailing, his dogs, and reading newspapers.

Mr Burr made strong friendships throughout his life both in business and his personal life

"But houses were always his passion. He knew people through their houses, even surprising a nurse in hospital with his knowledge of the village where she lived.

"He was always very caring and loyal.

"He made very strong friendships throughout his life both in business and his personal life."

Mr Burr was born in Guildford on May 18, 1955 and attended St Peter’s Roman Catholic Comprehensive.

He and Mary met as teenagers and were married in October 1978, when they first moved to Sudbury.

“I remember him dancing on stage at a youth club and thinking he was larger than life," said Mrs Burr.

"I knew life would always be an adventure with him, from living in caravans while we were doing up houses, travelling with the children and camping in France, to starting his own business."

Mr Burr graduated from Kingston University in London in 1977, before becoming a trainee surveyor with Olivers property agents, which specialised in land and rural property. He qualified as a charteredd surveyor in 1979.

After taking up a position with Greene King brewery as assistant estate manager, he returned to Olivers, as a partner, aged 29, the youngest partner in the firm.

He and Mary had three daughters Alex, who was born in 1984, Georgie in 1986, and Henriette in 1989.

The family moved from Lawshall to Hartest and David went on to become regional director for WH Brown.

He then became a senior auctioneer for Barnard Marcus, holding auctions in London, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In 1995, he launched David Burr Estate Agents.

He was delighted to become a grandfather to Alex’s son, Auden, in November last year, and to Dorothy, Georgie’s daughter, in July.

Best friend, Simon Barrett, who runs Barrett-Lee car garage, and is also a Babergh District Councillor, said: "I met David on the very first day he moved to Sudbury, and we were friends ever since.

"He was a great planner. He planned everything including a lot of wine tasting and dining.

"Our families were close friends, our children grew up together.

"We shared some great times together, including Christmases, and some good champagne.

"He knew everything about houses and on any journey, we would always take the long way round as there would be a hous he wanted to look at.

"He knew every house on the market and in that sense, was a true estate agent.

"His passing is very sad. He will be missed."

A funeral will be held on Monday, January 16 at 11.30am at St Edmund's Roman Catholic Church, Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds.