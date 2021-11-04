It is the biggest game for a generation for AFC Sudbury fans as Colchester United – 77 places and four promotions away in the football pyramid – come to town in the Emirates FA Cup tomorrow night (7.55pm).

The Suffolk town has already been drawing worldwide interest for the first round proper tie ahead of the game being broadcast on BBC 2 as well as via Sky Italia to some other European countries.

Here, SuffolkNews taps into our local knowledge as well as some internet research to deliver 10 facts you might not know ahead of the big kick-off at The MEL Group Stadium.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate knocking out higher-league Dartford 3-1 in the previous round Picture: Mecha Morton

A point to prove

Two of AFC Sudbury's players are set to be lining up against their former club, with both going on to be released.

Wide player Marley Andrews, who joined Sudbury aged 23 in July 2020, was with the U's from the age of eight to 19, earning an 18-month professional contract with the U's. He was released towards the end of that development contract having not made a competitive first-team appearance.

Marley Andrews, celebrating with AFC Sudbury fans at the final whistle of the Dartford tie, was previously on a professional contract at Colchester United Picture: Mecha Morton

Right-back George Keys, who signed over the summer from higher-league Leiston, joined Colchester's academy aged 16 and went on to have loans spells with Maldon & Tiptree and Brightlingsea Regent. He was released just ahead of his 18th birthday in the summer of 2018.

It's happened before

The odds on the lowest-ranked side left in the competition knocking out their League Two opponents may be long but Colchester have slipped up plenty of times before. In fact, the U's have been knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league opponents 13 times previously.

The travelling fans will have painful recent memories of another eighth tier side getting past them. Merseyside outfit Marine got the better of them in a penalty shootout (5-3) following a 1-1 draw in Essex last season, on November 7.

Ex-Colchester youngster George Keys celebrates scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in AFC Sudbury's 2-1 FA Cup victory at Cockfosters – their first in this season's competition back on August 21 Picture: Steve Screech

Stalling in the FA Cup

Last season was far from an FA Cup blip for Colchester United. In fact, since the U's reached the fourth round in 2015/16 – going on to lose 4-1 at home to Spurs – they have exited the FA Cup in the first round in each of the last five seasons.

First time for real

With just 15 miles separating the two clubs it has to be one of the most local match-ups in the first round proper in the FA Cup's history.

But it will also be historic for being the first time the sides have faced each other in a competitive match with both taking part in different county cups.

Pre-season friendlies have taken place over the years with the most recent one actually seeing Sudbury run out 6-3 winners against a youthful visiting side ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. Four of the home goals were scored by recently-retired striker Sean Marks.

Back in 2013 Joe Dunne brought a first-team squad over in a game which saw joint AFC Sudbury manager Angelo Harrop line up against the club he started out with. Colchester ended up 5-0 winners that day with Sammie Szmodics scoring twice.

Club record run in sight

Since AFC Sudbury were formed in 1999 from an amalgamation of Sudbury Town and Sudbury Wanderers the club have only reached the first round proper once before. That came in their second season in 2000/01 with the Yellows losing 6-1 at then Division Two outfit Darlington.

Club history therefore beckons if they could knock Colchester out, though they would not be the first Sudbury side to make the second round proper.

Sudbury Town had a fairy-tale run in 1996/97, eventually losing 3-1 as the home side against Brentford at none other than Colchester United FC.

A helping hand

They may be a fellow Suffolk club but Needham Market have revealed they have hosted a training session for Colchester United on their 3G pitch as the north Essex club look to adapt to the same surface at Sudbury.

The Marketmen are well connected to the U's with manager Kevin Horlock having been the club's under-23s manager before leaving for the Suffolk club he ended his playing days with.

Fan segregation

Supporters at AFC Sudbury matches are used to being free to watch the game for any vantage point around the pitch, mingling with their visiting counterparts. But for their FA Cup tie with Colchester United there will be segregated areas, including separate 'fan zones' for refreshments, for the first time.

In total 375 tickets – 18.75 per cent of the 2,000 capacity Sudbury are operating with – were allocated and subsequently sold via Colchester United.

Road expansion and extra floodlights

It is not only inside the MEL Group Stadium that there will be a new layout tomorrow night. On the approach to the ground is a single track road that club volunteers have helped widen to double its size to help the BBC vehicles' access as well as supporters. Pot holes have also had to be hastily repaired and floodlighting put it as part of the local authorities' safety certificate for the game.

Highest total

SuffolkNews hopes this last fact will not be needed to be mentioned on the BBC coverage but Colchester United's record win was equalled in the FA Cup in 2005 when they thrashed non-league outfit Leamington in the first round in 2005. The U's record league win came back in December 1961 by the same scoreline against Bradford City at their old Layer Road ground.

Dugout FA Cup pedigree

Colchester United manager Hayden Mullins knows more about the latter stages of the FA Cup than these early ones.

He was part of the Portsmouth squad that lost the 2010 FA Cup Final to Chelsea. He was suspended for the 2006 final when he was a West Ham United player.

Watch: Joint boss Harrop urges Sudbury fans to play their part

Read more: Captain Lewis O'Malley on FA Cup tie

Read more: Tile provider cements deal before TV match

Read more: Sudbury chairman says cash will benefit whole club

Read more: Porky Claydon hopes current AFC crop go one better

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport