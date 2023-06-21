The exodus of players at newly-promoted AFC Sudbury includes 49-goal striker Nnamdi Nwachuku, former professional Lionel Ainsworth and defenders Jayden Gipson, Joshua Pollard and Jamie Shaw, SuffolkNews can confirm.

Last night we revealed captain Reece Harris was the latest departure – and the first since Marc Abbott was revealed as manager this week – which was believed to be number eight. But we have since been made aware of five others which we have verified, taking the total to 13.

It comes amid the first-team budget being cut ‘by more than 40 per cent’ which led promotion-winning manager Rick Andrews to walk away on top of a number of players’ locations not fitting well with the switch from the south east Isthmian League to the Midlands-corridor Southern League.

Nnamdi Nwachuku scored 49 goals for AFC Sudbury during their promotion-winning campaign but is one of 13 players who have left the club Picture: Mecha Morton

Former Reading and Colchester United trainee Nwachuku broke the club’s season goal-scoring record in 2022/23, following signing from equivalent-level Marlow, with an incredible 49 coming from 44 appearances in all competitions. In terms of league goals, it was 42 in the regular season in 32 appearances and 43 goals in 34 outings when including the two play-off matches as he comfortably carried off the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division’s Golden Boot.

But despite the Reading-based player now being better placed geographically for their new division in the Southern League Premier Central, and former boss Andrews having had been therefore confident of keeping him, the 28-year-old will enter another season with another new club.

His posted on his Twitter account: To the @AFCSudbury fans and all involved, thank you for having me, but It’s now time to say goodbye!

Joshua Pollard, who lives down the road in Great Cornard, is among the five latest players to be confirmed as leaving AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

“I will remain a supporter of this great club and continue to wish you all nothing but success.

“A special thank you to @jamiejpls (Jamie Shaw) and Rick Andrews for everything. #yellows 💛💙.”

The club, which has been quiet on confirming the departures of their promotion-winners, with media man Steve Screech having been away in the USA, initiially with the club’s academy first-year end-of-season tour ahead of a vacation, did confirm Nwachuku’s departure in a list at the bottom of a post about Andrews’ management team having also left.

In a post credited to chairman Andrew Long on Sunday under the headline ‘A massive thanks and good luck’ and the sub-head ‘saying farewell to club legends', it read: “It's been a tumultuous time for the club over the last few weeks so now that the dust is beginning to settle, some words from chairman Andrew Long...

“Many of you will have noticed that following on from Rick Andrews' recent departure, his management team of Dale Brooks, Danny Potter and Ricky Cornish have also decided to move on to pastures new, along with players Harrison Chatting, Josh Pollard, Josh Mayhew, George Cocklin, Jayden Gipson, Sak Hassan, Josh Stokes, Nnamdi Nwachuku and David Hughes.

Yep, an entire starting lineup, but, it happens, not often but it happens, it's non league football and the domino effect. Lots of incoming posts to come now though 😉 — Steve Screech (@Steve_Screech) June 21, 2023

“Everyone at AFC Sudbury would like to put on record our sincere thanks for everything that they have done in helping our club to achieve its recent successes.

“So many memories, so many highs and not too many lows at all. Goals galore, gutsy comebacks, cup runs, special moments.

“The last two seasons have been an absolute treasure trove of memories.

“You are all welcome back to the club anytime and a huge thanks for everything.

“May you all have the very best of luck in wherever your football journey takes you next.”

Centre-back or forward Shaw made just nine appearances in the promotion campaign in all competitions but has been credited with playing a big role off the pitch as the club’s player-liason officer, who helped to bring a number of players to the club and was understood to be a popular member of the dressing room.

It was just over a year ago, on June 16, that former Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and Motherwell forward Lionel Ainsworth was revealed as joining the Yellows.

The 35-year-old’s 29 appearances included a significant amount from the bench though and he would have been disappointed to have ended the campaign with just three goals, all in the league, though one memorably sparking a combeack from 2-0 down at half-time against eventual champions Hashtag United to win 4-2 in Suffolk on November 8.

Centre-back Pollard had dropped down a level to join his home-town club this time last year with his 38 appearances in all competitions including five goals. But mystery surrounded his absence from the team and match days during some of the run-in. The manager insisted he was injured but he was seen posting pictures from The Emirates Stadium supporting Arsenal during one home game towards the end of the campaign.

Fellow central defender Gipson had joined the team in pre-season training and impressed before incurring a troublesome injury that led him to not be named as a new signing ahead of rejoining the club in March following a spell with a lower-league Essex side.

Initially featuring alongside him, Gipson ended up taking Pollard’s place in the team, making 12 appearances from the 3-0 victory at Hullbridge Sports on March 4.

The figure of 13 departures at Sudbury does not include four under-18s players Brad Byrne (1) and Dylan Kirk (2), who both made first-team appearances ahead of departing for divisional rivals Stowmarket Town along with Suffolk U18s’ Midweek Cup-winning captain Jack Ladbrook and full-back Ben Chilvers.

No new signings have yet beeen announced with players still at the club believed to include Bermuda's most capped international, Reggie Lambe, along with play-off final winning goalscorer Jake Turner, homegrown academy graduates Joe Grimwood and Ben Hunter and former Stowmarket full-back Ollie Brown.