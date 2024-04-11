AFC Sudbury boss Marc Abbott has admitted that his side’s trip to struggling Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday is a chance they cannot afford to turn down if they are to climb to safety in Pitching In Southern League Premier Central (3pm).

The Yellows, who occupy the final relegation spot in the table, reduced the gap to 18th-placed Hitchin Town back to four points after a crucial 2-1 victory at home to Coalville Town at the weekend, while their relegation rivals suffered a 2-0 defeat at mid-table Leiston.

Sudbury live to fight another day, but know they need at least two more wins from their remaining three matches to have a shot at survival. And relegation is again a possibility this weekend if they were to lose and Hitchin pick up three points at home to Halesowen Town.

Joe Neal celebrates his goal against Coalville Town Picture: Richard Marsham

While a victory on Saturday would be another giant step in the right direction, Abbott is not underestimating the achievement of leaving Bromsgrove unbeaten.

“The biggest thing for us is to win it, but also not to lose it. I think a point would be success for us,” he said.

“The priority is three points, but not to lose it, to get a point going into the Long Eaton game (Saturday, April 20) at home, would be vitally important as well.

Jacob Pinnington flashes a cross into the penalty area Picture: Richard Marsham

“If we can reach the levels and capabilities we can play at, it’s another great chance for us, and it’s one that we can’t turn down at this point in the season.”

Although a point would satisfy, the Sudbury manager insisted his side will not change how they approach the game. Abbott is expecting a physical test on Saturday and will hope his players can perform under pressure like they did at the weekend.

The MEL Group Stadium rose to its feet at the lightning-quick start the Yellows produced against Coalville, which saw Luton Town-loanee Josh Allen slot Sudbury ahead after 12 minutes following a deft flick from Joe Neal.

The latter then doubled the hosts’ advantage four minutes into first-half stoppage time with a low drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Luton Town-loanee Josh Allen celebrates his goal with Simeon Jackson Picture: Richard Marsham

Scott McManus tested Sudbury’s resilience with a header that pulled a goal back for the visitors six minutes after the break, but the Yellows held on for a victory that ‘lifted spirits’.

“The players were calm before the game. I thought there was a drive and an attitude that we felt we weren’t going to lose on Saturday,” said Abbott.

“We’ve always had good faith in the players, their personalities are what we want in the dressing room. They’ve been together, they crack on and it’s a good group.

Luton Town-loanee Josh Allen celebrates doubling AFC Sudbury’s lead Picture: Richard Marsham

“The mood has always been great. It’s a mixed group of young and senior players but the mood has been brilliant when we’ve won, and when we’ve lost it’s never been too emotional.

“The players have always been very grounded, and that was no different on Saturday. We know we can cause problems for other teams in the league, it’s just about having consistency in terms of backing results up, but we’ve never doubted the players.

“Ultimately, we know we’ve got three games left and if we can play to our qualities and capabilities, who knows what will happen.”

Ben Hunter drives AFC Sudbury forward Picture: Richard Marsham

The weekend was also a momentous occasion for Ben Bradley, who joined the club on December 30 last year, as he earned his first start for Sudbury. The midfielder put in a man-of-the-match performance and staked his claim to start for the Yellows in their all-important remaining games.

“Ben’s had limited opportunities, especially starting. I’ve had dialogue with him around Ben Hunter and Jake Turner performing and being a real spine of our team, but he’s always shown a brilliant attitude, trained hard and every time he’s come on the pitch he’s helped the team and performed,” said Abbott.

“There was no doubt Ben could perform for us, sometimes players aren’t playing because of how well (other) players in that position are playing.

“Ultimately, one thing he’s done is he’s shown everyone that if you have that great attitude and you have the personality, to be quite selfish in your performance levels, then there’s opportunities for you to be in the team regularly.”

Ben Bradley puts in a man-of-the-match performance against Coalville Picture: Richard Marsham

Meanwhile, although they were not in action at the weekend, AFC Sudbury Women will be playing FA Women's National League Division One South East football again next season, after Norwich City’s victory over Cambridge City on Tuesday night confirmed their safety.