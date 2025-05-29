Danny Laws’ squad building at AFC Sudbury is well under way after it was revealed that a number of new faces have agreed to join the club.

While the likes of Tom Dickens, Joe Neal, Ben Bradley, Ryan Henshaw and Ollie Peters all confirmed their departures from the MEL Group Stadium over recent weeks, in terms of signings, so far only experienced goalkeeper Marcus Garnham had been the only arrival.

However, that has now changed with four more fresh additions as the Yellows prepare to embark on a third straight campaign at Step 3.

Kane Munday, pictured during his Stowmarket Town days, has agreed to rejoin AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Defender Michael Okafor has arrived following a season in which he was part of a Brightlingsea Regent team that was defeated in the final of the Isthmian League North Division play-offs by Sudbury’s neighbours Bury Town.

Another of the new signings is Jenson Mulqueen, who will be well known to recently-appointed Sudbury assistant Tom Austin. Mulqueen made 40 appearances – scoring five goals – as a Brantham side that was jointly managed by Austin and Jack Sibbons won the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title in 2024/25.

Utility player Kane Munday is back at the club after spells with the likes of Stowmarket Town and Heybridge Swifts, while Kane Gilbert will join having helped Canvey Island to win the Essex Senior Cup last term.

Ex-Halstead Town player Kane Gilbert will link up with the Yellows after a spell with Canvey Island. Picture: Mecha Morton

The club has also confirmed that Jacob Goredema, Jake Turner, Liam Pearce, Marcel Lewis, Callum Page and Kaidon Tower-King – all members of the previous season’s squad – have been retained.

Charlie Lewis also remains in discussions over extending his stay with the club, while general manager Dave Hennessey has revealed that further additions are in the offing.

He said: “We are running the rule over at least 12 players who have contacted the club in the close season, as well as a few players that we’ve targeted specifically.

“Lads from this group has every chance of joining the names above and making our final roster for the 2025/26 season.”