AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott is delighted to be able to count upon Ollie Brown’s services next season.

After a summer that has seen widespread departures, confirmation that the full-back will join other senior players Jake Turner and Ben Hunter in remaining with the club has been welcomed by the recently-appointed boss.

Abbott said: “We’ve seen throughout the summer the importance of having Ollie as part of our squad.

Experienced defender Ollie Brown will be part of Marc Abbott’s AFC Sudbury squad next season

“He’s a very good player in terms of his pedigree and the teams that he’s played for.

“His quality has really shone through in pre-season, both in and out of possession.

“The experience he provides is so important because we’ve got a lot of talented young players.

“I’ve really noticed his ability to hold others and himself to high standards – that will have a big impact on the squad.”

News of Brown staying put followed the addition of two more new signings at the back end of last week.

Goalkeeper George Whitehall, who was once on the books of Cambridge United, has arrived to provide competition between the posts for James Bradbrook, while the versatile Charlie Lewis has been drafted in after a season with St Neots Town.

On Whitehall, Abbott said: “George has been excellent for us in pre-season and he’s highlighted the importance of having two decent goalkeepers that can bounce off each other.

“That competition is healthy and it’s good to know we’ve got two goalkeepers worthy of battling it out for the number one shirt.

“It may be that we end up finding a loan move for George at some point to keep him playing competitive football, but it will need to be at a level that challenges him.”

Lewis, meanwhile, has spent much of the summer playing in midfield for the Yellows, although he can operate as a defender.

Abbott added: “Charlie really fits in to what we are trying to do. He’s got a flexible approach and can play in a few positions.

“He’s played three matches in midfield for us this summer and he’s done very well in there. We think Charlie is a very good signing.

“He’s someone I know I can rely on, particularly when it comes to his work ethic and ability to adapt.”

Sudbury will continue their pre-season friendly schedule on Saturday with a trip to Felixstowe & Walton United (3pm).

And Abbott has revealed that he is likely to take slightly trimmed down numbers to Dellwood Avenue as he moves closer to finalising his playing squad.

He said: “We’ve still got some players training and playing with us on a trial basis, but on Saturday we’ll cut things down a little bit because it’s important we get plenty of minutes into the legs of some of the players.

“A few of the lads will go with the reserves for their first game of the season (at home versus Diss Town, 3pm) and we’ll take a closer look at others.

“We’re happy with where things are at and after Felixstowe will look to finalise the squad further.”