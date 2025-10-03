Head coach Danny Laws has made no secret of his desire in recent weeks to bolster the attacking ranks at AFC Sudbury – and the club have now delivered him two new strikers.

Goals have been hard to come by during the opening few weeks of the new Southern League Premier Central Division season for the Yellows, who have found the back of the net just six times from eight outings – only bottom-of-the-table Stamford (4) have scored less.

However, ahead of this weekend’s FA Trophy derby at home against Bury Town, moves to address the situation have made been with the arrivals of Mekhi McKenzie and Kai Fletcher.

Danny Laws’ squad has been bolstered by two new strikers. Picture: Mark Westley

It is a second spell at the Elite Travel Stadium for McKenzie, who made 58 appearances for the club between 2016 and 2019.

He later had a stint at FC Clacton, where he worked under current AFC assistant Tom Austin, before helping Brentwood Town to achieve promotion as Isthmian League North Division champions last term.

AFC’s general manager Dave Hennessey said: “Mekhi is well known to us and he’s played under Tom before. He was someone we looked at in pre-season, but with Brentwood having been promoted, he wanted to stay there and see how that developed.

Mekhi McKenzie in action during his first spell at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Clive Pearson

“We’ve kept tabs on him since then and while we have looked at a number of options in recent weeks, Mekhi was always a constant on our list.

“As soon as it became apparent that he was available we were keen to make it happen because he’s someone that ticks a lot of boxes for us.

“He’s a powerful centre-forward that knows how to use his body. He gets on the end of things, he’s a very good finisher and that’s exactly the type of player you need in our league.”

Fletcher, meanwhile, has joined from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Ipswich Wanderers.

The striker suffered with injuries last term as Wanderers were relegated from Step 4, but he has returned to fitness this term with two goals in 10 appearances.

Hennessey added: “Kai is similar to Mekhi in some ways. He’s a big, strong lad that is going to give defenders a really hard time.

“This one came about a bit later. Kai wasn’t on our list, but that was because we didn’t realise that he was available. As soon as we realised it was a move that could potentially happen, it was a pretty quick conversation between us as a management team – we wanted to make it happen.”

And Hennessey is confident that the two new additions will give Laws the necessary options that had been lacking up front.

“Obviously selection and tactics is down to Danny, but I’d imagine they’ll be times when one of them starts games and the other might be on the bench,” he said.

“As a defender if you see one of them trotting off you’re probably thinking that’s job done, but then you see the other one coming on and that’s a nightmare for them.

“They’ll probably be other times where they play together as well and as a pair I think defenders will find it hard to deal with them.”