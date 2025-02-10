AFC Sudbury have signed Chelsea FA Youth Cup Final scoring attacking midfielder Marcel Lewis with boss Marc Abbott saying their reputation for developing young players made the deal for the talented 23-year-old possible.

Lewis, who can play central or out wide as well as up front, started out in the youth ranks at hometown club Cambridge United before joining Chelsea where, following signing a two-year scholarship in 2018, he scored in the 2020 FA Youth Cup Final as they lost to Manchester City 3-2.

After a spell with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium after he was released from Chelsea Under-23s squad, the player said to be capped up to England U20 level signed a two-year contract with Burnley in the summer of 2022.

AFC Sudbury’s new signing Marcel Lewis on the ball for Cambridge City earlier this season Picture: Keith Heppell

Lewis’ only senior outing for Burnley, having gone out on loan to Scottish partner club Dundee, came in a Carabao Cup win against Crawley Town in November 2022.

He joined Cambridge City, of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, in October of this season, marking his debut with a goal in a 2-0 home win against Gorleston.

Lewis made 14 appearances in total for Jamie Cureton’s side, the last coming off the bench in a 4-0 defeat at Brightlingsea Regent on February 4.

He was due to be available to make his Sudbury debut, who play a level higher in the non-league pyramid in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, but the away trip to Alvechurch was postponed due to the weather.

Lewis will now train with Abbott’s side this week ahead of the 18th-placed side’s home game with league leaders Bedford Town on Saturday (3pm).

And while Abbott is delighted to add a player of his quality as they look to secure their Step 4 status for a second straight season, he is urging the home supporters to be patient with the 23-year-old as he gets up to speed in a Yellows shirt.

"We are extremely pleased to sign a player with undoubted talent and potential, he told his club’s website.

“Marcel was previously with Chelsea academy up until the age group of Under-23s, winning (sic) the FA Youth Cup, whilst appearing for England U20s no longer than three-plus years ago.

“From there he moved to Belgium, before heading back to England to sign for Burnley.

“After some appearances for Curzon Ashton in the Conference North, Marcel then spent a part of this season at Cambridge City before joining Sudbury.

“Our passion for helping/ supporting young players with potential enabled us to sign Marcel.

“I believe what we offer with coaching, the club’s playing style, facilities etc will have a big contribution why we feel this is a really good fit for both player and club.”

He added: “Marcel will need some patience and time to settle in but I have no doubt that the supporters will see the true potential of Marcel in the next few weeks.

“We are excited to support Marcel and really do believe we have signed a high quality young player that will fit into the current group seamlessly."

SuffolkNews understands AFC are looking to add further to their squad by using the loan market, though they are not envisaging having to move current senior members out.