AFC Sudbury could have to play Tuesday’s play-off semi-final tie with just one day’s rest from their final league fixture – but boss Rick Andrews is far from worried saying he will be resting players.

The Pitching In Isthmian League’s original scheudle sees the four clubs involved in the play-offs having two clear days break before going again in a straight knockout match for a spot in a winner-takes-all promotion final.

It is understood a memo went out to all clubs on Tuesday about a troubling looking wet weather forecast heading into the weekend, and an allowance to play any fixture that could not be played before Saturday’s cut-off to roll over into Sunday.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews (left) watches on from the home technical area on Saturday alongside his assistant manager Dale Brooks and first-team coach Ricky Cornish Picture: Mecha Morton

But league chairman Nick Robinson has confirmed to SuffolkNews that even if Sunday sees qualifying clubs playing catchup it would still see play-off dates go ahead as planned, with Tuesday’s semi-finals (7.45pm) followed by Saturday’s final (3pm).

While it would be a real worry for some clubs, with Felixstowe & Walton United, should they make it, set to be playing their fourth game in eight days, Andrews feels his club are in a different position.

Having not had a mid-week fixture and reducing training from two evenings to just one tomorrow, he is already planning on sending out his confirmed second-placed side, following Hashtag United winning the title on Saturday, with a much rotated line-up this weekend.

Sak Hassan celebrates one of his two goals against Brentwood Town on Saturday with the home crowd Picture: Mecha Morton

Ahead of the trip to relegation-threatened Great Wakering Rovers in Saturday’s final day (3pm), he said: “To be honest we have absolutely no responsibility for any other team other than ourselves so we will be looking after our players the best we can.

“Those who haven’t had as much game time will get the opportunity to get minutes in legs.

“I said at the beginning of the season you deserve to be where you finish up in the league and we’ve deserved to finish second. Every team for themselves I’m afraid and I’ll be doing the best for Sudbury.”

His last full-strength side of the campaign played their last home fixture of the regular season in front of a home crowd with a five-star display.

Two-goal Sak Hassan, firing off a shot in the 5-0 victory against Brentwood Town on Saturday, drew praise from his manager for his performance Picture: Mecha Morton

On a day that saw Hashtag United win 6-0 to get the point they needed to confirm them as Pitching In Isthmian League North Division champions, the Yellows romped to a 5-0 victory against top 10 outfit Brentwood Town.

In what was their final home game ahead of the promotion play-offs, which they were already guaranteed to have the advantage of being hosts as the second-placed team, Andrews’ side made it six straight wins in style.

Harrison Chatting got the 400-plus crowd celebrating the opening goal in the 12th minute before Somalia international Sak Hassan got the first of his brace in the 26th minute.

The attacking midfielder’s second followed 20 minutes from time to make it 4-0 after Nnamdi Nwachuku had taken his season tally to 48 in all competitions (42 league) on 66.

The rout was completed by teenager Josh Stokes getting himself on the scoresheet 11 minutes from time to take his total to 16 (11 league).

Ahead of their final regulation match at second bottom Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday (3pm), AFC boss Andrews said: “It was good. We played really well and we were clinical. We had four different goalscorers, three of our front four scored which is always encouraging.

“I think Sak had a very good game for sure but Reggie (Lambe) had a good game, Chatting had a good game, defensively we were solid.

“It was just a good all-round team performance.”

There is set to be plenty of motivation for those that do take to the field in the yellow and blue shirts for that meeting with Great Wakering though, as they look to stake their claim for a role in the play-off side.

“Yes, look, I’ve never tempted fate and tried to be too clever by deciding what team you’re going to play ahead of a game as someone may be ill or pick up an injury or get stuck in traffic,” said Andrews.

“We’ve never worked on that basis as it’s a case that it’s a squad game.

“Three of them got on Saturday and got some minutes and it’s an opportunity because as and when we need to call on people we want them as fit as possible.”

He added: “We’ll give some youngsters a run out as well which will be good for them to experience first-team football and we’ve earnt the right to do that with our performances in securing second as quickly as we have.

“We said weeks ago that second was the minimum requirement. Obviously we secured that a few games ago and Hashtag obviously secured the championship but we just said we need to keep doing the right things, good habits, and playing the right football.

“In the last six games we’ve won them all, scoring like 21 goals and only conceding once so we go into the play-offs in good form.”

As it stands ahead of sixth-placed Felixstowe & Walton United looking to cash in their game in hand tomorrow night to displace fifth-placed Grays Athletic on goal difference, Sudbury could still have three possible play-off semi-final opponents. The third would be current fourth-placed Heybridge Switfts who are on 69 points heading into the final weekend.