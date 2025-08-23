Head coach Danny Laws has issued an apology to the AFC Sudbury supporters following this afternoon’s 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Quorn.

After opening up the new Southern League Premier Central Division campaign brightly with a 2-0 home win over Redditch United, the Yellows went into today’s clash having suffered defeats to Bishop’s Stortford (6-1) and Alvechurch (2-0).

And while Laws could find some mitigating circumstances for those losses, he described the latest setback as ‘inexcusable’.

AFC Sudbury head coach Danny Laws. Picture: Mecha Morton

Speaking to the club’s media channels, Laws said: “We were beaten by a far better team than us on the day.

“On reflection, building into the game, we had certain excuses at Stortford where we obviously let six in and we had certain excuses at Alvechurch.

“We were unfortunate to let late goals in during both halves, so there was a little bit of an excuse in both of those, but this is inexcusable. You’re 2-0 down before you’ve even started and then you put in a few home truths at half-time and within three or four minutes of the second half you’re 3-0 down.

“It’s game over and everybody’s had a bit of a wasted afternoon from Sudbury so I apologise about that. Then we’re 4-0 down and when that’s happening there’s obviously some fundamental issues.

“As I said you can make excuses against Stortford and slight excuses against Alvechurch, but there is literally nowhere to go with that performance, which is why I’m wanting to apologise on behalf of the team and on behalf of the players – it simply wasn’t good enough.”

Laws has now called for a reaction heading into Monday’s derby away at Bury Town.

And while he may make the odd tweak in terms of tactics and personnel, ultimately he has insisted that the outcome of the clash at the Getaway Cars Stadium will come down to which side shows a greater mental strength.

He added: “We’ve got a massive derby on Monday. Everybody has been looking forward to the Sudbury/Bury derby, from both teams I’m sure. It’s a really good game and I’m sure there’ll be a really big crowd there.

“So you have a choice now. We have a choice as staff and the players have a choice – you either go one way or you go the other. You obviously have to do better, otherwise you’re going to be in a local derby on Monday and you’ve basically got to turn up.

“Monday is all about mentally. If you’re going to get beat 4-0 at home, you have to turn up in a local derby away two days later.

“You can talk about tactics, you can talk about being clinical, you can talk about whatever – on Monday, our goalie has got to be better than their goalie, our right-back has got to be better than their right-back, our number nine has got to be better than their number nine, our number eight has got to be better their number eight and so on.

“Really there’s no tactics when it comes to that. You’ve got to turn up and be better than the guy who is wearing the same shirt on the opposite team. There’s not a lot I can change tactically between now and Monday, but obviously I’ve learned some lessons in the last three games and I might need to change one or two things.”

Bury go into the encounter having played out a 2-2 draw at Worcester City this afternoon, with goals coming from Cemal Ramadan and George Quantrell.