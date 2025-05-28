AFC Sudbury made it three wins in four years in the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup by beating Bungay Town 5-1 in this season’s final.

Tuesday night’s showpiece occasion at Portman Road saw AFC Sudbury record their fourth success in the competition overall to put them outright second behind 11-time winners Ipswich Town.

The holders were 5-0 up after 51 minutes, but Bungay kept battling and held their own in the second period, deservedly pulling a goal back in the 76th minute.

AFC Sudbury celebrate winning the MH Goals Suffolk Women's Cup for the third time in four seasons. Picture: Paul Voller

It took just two minutes for AFC Sudbury to open the scoring, Maisie Goodwin’s low shot rolling into the bottom corner after Jessica Allen had struck the crossbar.

Bungay were struggling to get out of their own half and it came as no surprise when Phoebe Guiver was played in and netted the second after 17 minutes.

Megan Edwards added the third on the half-hour, cutting in from the left to score into the bottom far corner, before Emily Newcomb’s deflected effort made it four just five minutes later.

When Newcomb tapped in the fifth from almost on the goal-line six minutes into the second-half, it appeared possible AFC Sudbury may emulate last season’s record-breaking 11-1 victory over Stowupland Falcons.

However, some determined defending and good saves by goalkeeper Chloe Pearce combined to thwart AFC Sudbury.

Bungay’s improved performance culminated in Hazel Saddington getting clear down the left and coolly slotting home inside the far post.

AFC Sudbury manager Luke Mallett, although pleased to retain the trophy, was disappointed with his side’s second-half display.

He said: “I think in the first half we showed up and we played good football and we moved it around. They were resilient and kept a low block and had lots of numbers back, but we kept the ball moving and although we could have been a little more clinical, I was really happy with the first-half.

“In the second half I was disappointed in us really, although we made subs every 30 minutes and gave everyone equal minutes tonight and rotated it and changed formations to fit people in as well, so it was always going to disrupt our play with players coming on cold.

“Ultimately, the goal was to win the cup and we have done that, so we are happy.”

Mallett gave credit to Bungay for their performance after the break, before setting his sights on a hat-trick of successes in the competition next season.

“In the second half I thought they came on really strong. They got a bit of belief about them and were hard to break down and they tried to counter us and credit to them,” he added.

“We set a target to win this cup every year, so we will be looking to do that next year.”

The cup and medals were presented by Suffolk FA Interim CEO Phil Lawler, Mark Harrod of competition sponsors MH Goals Ltd and Ipswich Town Women’s all-time leading goalscorer Natasha Thomas.

AFC Sudbury: Amelia Carter, Sophie Jeffrey, Leonnie Beazant, Eleanor Rossiter, Aliyat Lambe, Alex Penny, Maisie Goodwin, Jessica Allen, Megan Edwards, Phoebe Guiver, Lina Nagib. Used subs: Maddison Carpenter, Lily-Jo Hinton, Kaste Edwards, Emily Newcomb, Jade Barrett.

Bungay Town: Chloe Pearce, Grace Storey, Charnelle Riggall, Ruby Roos, Abi Bell, Lauren Purling, Beth Turner, Mia Rose, Hazel Saddington, Fran Heaney, Selina Rowland. Used subs: Maddie Flatman, Lila Eden, Sofia Serghiou, Molly Webb. Unused sub: Brooke Osborne.

Referee: Ella Karkoska.

Attendance: 577.