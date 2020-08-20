An alteration in government guidelines and FA regulations has allowed non-league clubs at Step 3 and below to welcome back supporters – and AFC Sudbury intend to mark the positive news this weekend by hosting an occasion dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

Covid-19 regulations have forced clubs to play their pre-season friendlies behind closed doors so far, which has hit many in the pocket due to the absence of gate receipts and bar takings, as well as having to pay for match officials.

However, all leagues below the National League North and South have now been branded as recreational sport, meaning fans are permitted to attend matches again.

Sudbury, Suffolk. AFC Sudbury football ground. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (40831727)

And Step 4 Sudbury are keen to reopen the doors to the MEL Group Stadium in style, with the first team’s friendly fixture against Newmarket Town (3pm) the headline act.

However, the day will kick off at 10am with AFC’s Under-10s and Under-12s taking on Clare and Bures, followed by more Under-12s coming up against Hadleigh United Under-13s at 12.30pm.

While their men’s first teams battle it out on the 3G surface, AFC Girls Academy will host Newmarket Town Women on the grass pitch, before AFC Under-15s versus their Leiston counterparts rounds off proceedings.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley watches on as the club return to training following the coronavirus crisisPicture: Clive Pearson (40831847)

For AFC boss Mark Morsley, the timing of the decision to allow spectators back into grounds could not have been better – not just for his club, but for the whole of non-league football.

“Like all clubs, things have been very tough for us and in that respect the timing could not have been better,” he said.

“I know a lot of people at a lot of non-league clubs and there are some that are nearly dead. Some may still sadly fall away, but this at least gives them a fighting chance – they know some income will be coming in now.

“The FA, clubs and a lot of people have put pressure on the government and I am glad they have come to this conclusion.

“The whole of non-league football needed it. Any longer and things would have got very desperate.”

With regards to the planned events on Saturday at AFC, Morsley is excited at the prospect of welcoming back the local community.

Nevertheless, he is also keen to stress the need for those in attendance to follow all of the social distancing measures to ensure their return is not short term.

“We played Cheshunt last week and put in a great performance and there was nobody there to see it,” he added. “So it will be great to have people back together enjoying themselves with a game of football to watch.

“We’ve worked hard to get all of the teams at the club under one umbrella and Saturday will be a celebration of that.

“It’s also important everyone does it properly and nobody spoils it because clubs need this. If this is reversed some clubs will not survive.

“I am sure the majority of people will be great and it will end up policing itself.”

Meanwhile, in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup, AFC have been drawn at Burton Park Wanderers on Tuesday, September 1.

The winners will host either Wellingborough Whitworth or Harborough Town in the preliminary round on Saturday, September 12.

As for the Buildbase FA Trophy, the Yellows will be at home to Barking in the first round qualifying on Saturday, September 26. A visit from Harlow Town awaits the victors on Saturday, October 17.

Read more Football