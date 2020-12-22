Despite some 'serious reservations' from people within the club, AFC Sudbury Under-18s' home FA Youth Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon will take place tomorrow evening (7.45pm).

With large parts of the country placed under the new and stronger Tier 4 restrictions, it was anticipated that the second round encounter would be postponed.

However, owing to the fact that the young Yellows have reached an elite stage of the competition, the Football Association have insisted that the sold out game should be played.

AFC Sudbury Under-18s will be in action tomorrow night. Picture: Steve Screech

A statement from AFC Sudbury read: "For once there is good news for AFC Sudbury football fans as the F.A Youth Cup game scheduled for Wednesday night is most definitely ON.

"AFC Sudbury has today been informed by the FA that we should feel privileged to be allowed to play the upcoming fixture this Wednesday evening. Despite serious reservations within the club which have been expressed at some length today, we were left with little alternative but to play the game.

"The rules are different specifically for this fixture because we are now playing under Elite Protocols. The FA Youth Cup is an elite competition and the club has now reached such a high level for this competition that we are considered to be and treated as an Elite U18 team. This is of course something that we as a club should rightly be proud of.

"Of course we as are club are really proud of our U18 team and it is really a mouthwatering tie but we also realise that for some of you it may be that you feel either you should not or could not now attend and that is a position we fully respect and will give full refunds to those who feel that they are unable to attend.

"Rest assured that every Elite Protocol will be followed on the night. The priority remains of course the safety and well being of everybody attending on the night in whatever capacity.

"We all wish of course that the circumstances were completely different but we are where we are. The Board, players and staff are fully behind the team and we cannot wait to get stuck into the Wombles. We are looking forward to seeing as many of you there as possible to make it a loud, proud and yellow night."

The winner on the night will play host to Burnley in round three.

