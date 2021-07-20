AFC Sudbury's recently-appointed management duo have made their second signing since taking charge.

Earlier this month Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop secured the services of midfielder Jake Turner, who is embarking on his second spell at the MEL Group Stadium.

And he has now been joined by George Keys – a former Colchester United academy defender who has arrived from Step 3 side Leiston.

AFC Sudbury have made their second signing of the summer. Picture: Mark Bullimore

A statement on the Sudbury website said: "George is a good size, enthusiastic, he is quick, loves a tackle and has bought in to what we are trying to do this season. He's going to fit in just fine."

As well as also previously turning out for Brightlingsea Regent and Maldon & Tiptree, Keys has had a spell playing in Sweden.

News of Keys' arrival comes on the back of Emmanuel Machaya becoming the latest player to leave the Yellows.

The forward is the fifth senior player to depart this summer after Ben Hunter, Billy Holland, Joe Whight and Tom Maycock.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news