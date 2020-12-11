For AFC Sudbury’s Under-18s, Monday evening’s FA Youth Cup tie had all of the ingredients needed for an upset.

The Yellows’ next generation were the overwhelming favourites going into the rearranged encounter at the Denny Bros Stadium, home of neighbouring Bury Town.

But on a bitterly cold and foggy evening, with a sticky pitch and in front of a decent-sized crowd – the proverbial ‘banana skin’ could have reared its ugly head.

Josh Ambrose celebrates scoring for AFC Sudbury Under-18s against Bury Town Under-18s. Picture: Neil Dady

However, this AFC side had no intention of entertaining that notion. They were professional from the outset, efficient in and out of possession and clinical when the chances arose. While perhaps a little harsh on their hard-working and honest hosts, the 7-0 scoreline certainly did Sudbury’s performance justice.

Manager Craig Power said: “After a lay-off like we’ve had, that’s huge. You could see some of the lads cramping up towards the end.

“There was a lot of variables, a grass pitch that has cut up and it could have easily gone wrong.

“The longer it stayed 0-0 or if they went 1-0 up, it could have become proper cup tie football.

“The lads deserve a lot of credit. With the Covid break, all of the obstacles tonight, they’ve coped really well and put in a good performance.”

While AFC were impressive from back to front, it would be remiss to not pay special attention to the display of Josh Ambrose.

He started on the right flank, but with encouragement from Power and academy director Danny Laws on the sidelines, often drifted inside to link up with his team-mates.

And he wreaked havoc all night, popping up in dangerous positions to score a hat-trick.

It was his 11th-minute effort from a Luke Hipkin cross that broke the deadlock, with two more goals coming shortly after the restart.

“He was brilliant. Above the goals, his work-rate was so impressive,” added Power.

“To score three goals on what is this team’s biggest night, plus his all-round contribution to the team, it was magic from him.”

After Ambrose’s early opener, Alfie Adams fired in Sudbury’s second of the night in the 17th minute.

A 34th-minute own goal made it 3-0, with the first-half scoring being completed by the predatory instincts of Shane Temple.

Goals five and six – in the 47th and 56th minutes respectively – came courtesy of the impressive Ambrose, before substitute Curtis Harvey finished off a neat passing move four minutes from time.

Sudbury’s reward is a home second round tie against AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday, December 23, with the winners taking on Premier League Burnley at home.

Looking ahead to facing the League One Dons, Power said: “We have little bits we can ask about them and maybe call in one or two favours.

“We’ll see what we can do on the night and hopefully we’ll do ourselves justice.

“It’s the first time we’ve faced a professional club at home. We’ve gone to Cambridge twice, Swindon and Bristol Rovers in recent years and they have been great experiences.

“It’s one thing going away and playing in front of empty Football League stadiums, so to get them on our pitch – where we are comfortable – will hopefully be difficult for them.”

