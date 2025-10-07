AFC Sudbury will need to be at their best to knock-out Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup holders Felixstowe & Walton United, according to assistant manager Tom Austin.

The two teams go head-to-head in this season’s second round at the Elite Travel Stadium on Tuesday night, kick-off 8pm.

Austin last season was joint manager of Brantham Athletic, who were soundly defeated 5-1 at home by Felixstowe in the quarter-finals en route to the Seasiders winning the trophy for the first time in their history.

Liam Pearce and Fin Corrigan celebrate against Bury Town at the weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

Austin said: “I am hoping it is a different result to when we played them last season because they came over to the Leisure Centre at Brantham and they popped us off the pitch 5-1 that night and fully deserved that.

“They always set up well and are well drilled and they have had a really good start to this season as well, so it is going to be a tough fixture for us.”

Austin said that the Yellows, who last season reached the semi-final stage where they lost 3-0 to Leiston, are keen to have a good run in the competition again this season.

Fin Corrigan wheels away to celebrate after scoring in the 4-0 win against Bury Town. Picture: Mark Westley

“As a club we are targeting the cups this year, especially the Suffolk Premier Cup, to see if we can have a real push on that.

“But we know it is a tough draw – there are some good teams in Suffolk now with the likes of Needham Market, Leiston and ourselves all at Step 3 – and I feel Felixstowe are there or thereabouts.

“They have been knocking on the door for promotion from Step 4 for a long time, so we know we will have to be at our best to beat them on the night,” he said.

AFC Sudbury, who will be buoyed by Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Bury Town in the Isuzu FA Trophy and have since been paired with Leiston in the next round, have a doubt over Iffy Allen, who came off in the second-half with a groin injury.

Kyran Clements the danger for AFC Sudbury at the weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

Felixstowe, who dropped to third in the Isthmian North table following Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Heybridge Swifts, are unbeaten in the league since the opening day of the season.

Their only two losses in 12 matches since then have come at home to Newmarket Town in the Emirates FA Cup and away to Grays Athletic in the FA Trophy.