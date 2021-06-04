Amber Provan is set to be the first AFC Sudbury Girls Academy player to represent her country after learning of her selection to the England Colleges FA Women’s National Team this week.

The 17-year-old first-year scholar, who is from Witham, was part of 20-strong squad announced on Tuesday, following impressing at a final trial at Loughborough College on May 15.

She follows in the footsteps of Freddie King, who became the first AFC Sudbury Academy player to be picked by ECFA during the 2019/20 season. The current AFC first-team striker went on to play in the men’s team in a tournament in Italy just before the first national Covid-19 lockdown.

Amber Provan, who has just been called up to the England Colleges FA Women's team, is pictured being presented with the AFC Sudbury Young Person of The Year award by chairman Andrew Long Picture: Steve Screech

The first game Provan could be involved with would be against Mlton Keynes Dons at a venue yet to be confirmed on July 11.

Keith Boanas’ team then face a Southampton side at Totton FC on July 25 before their final summer game comes against an RAF side on August 18 at a venue to be confirmed.

Beth Morrell, who teaches her as head of AFC Sudbury Girls Academy as well as plays alongside her for AFC Sudbury Women, said: "I am so, so pleased, especially for the programme here as well.

"We are only in year three in the programme so to get a call-up when we are still making a name for ourselves is fantastic. Hopefully it opens up the door for more girls to step up next year."

She said Provan has been a model student both on and off the pitch in her first year at the club, culminating in the versatile player being awarded the AFC Sudbury Young Person of the Year trophy at last Friday's club presentations.

"She has been at Spurs (Tottenham Hotspur) previously and was with the Suffolk ACC for a little while with Darren Scoulding (now head of football at AFC Sudbury Girls Academy).

"She plays for our women's side as well. She played two games for the reserves but impressed so much she was boosted up into the first team.

"It is really good for the whole club to see her do this.

"She plays as a centre-back for us on Wednesdays with the academy and centre midfield for the first team on Sundays, so is quite versatile."

Coaches at the AoC Sport affiliated programmes are able to nominate up to three players for the ECFA national team trials with Sudbury having also put forward Ronnie Harrison and Evie Creaton.

Third-year Harrison, who has been playing for Charlton Athletic Under-23s' programme but is now looking for a new club, also made it through the regional stage in Southend before Christmas. But an injury restricted her for displaying herself at her best in the final stage.

"Unfortunately she was injured in the final round of the trials," said Morrell. "I do believe she would have got in if not. It is a shame as it was her last chance."

AFC Sudbury Girls Academy are still playing out the conclusion of their National Youth Football League South Premier campaign, fighting for third place after winning 4-1 away to leaders Barking Abbey on Wednesday.

