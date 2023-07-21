AFC Sudbury have added competition to their goalkeeping department with the signing of former Cambridge United scholar George Whitehall following a trial period at the Yellows.

The 19-year-old becomes Marc Abbott’s seventh summer signing and third in three days, following confirmation of the additions of fellow trialists Dan Cousens and Charlie Lewis. He will compete for the number one jersey with fellow new signing James Bradbrook.

Whitehall has recently been released from the Sky Bet League One U’s following a three-year scholarship but does have experience of senior football in non-league after loan spells with St Neots Town and Godmanchester Rovers.

Teenage goalkeeper George Whitehall has signed for AFC Sudbury following a trial period Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

The teenager has played a part in all three of Sudbury’s pre season fixtures so far, making a penalty save against Hashtag United in his very first outing.

Abbott said: "He's a young goalkeeper that has the capabilities to play at the level required.

“George has had an excellent upbringing and wants to develop his game in order become the number one.

⚫️🔵🟠 TNLP PROFILE 🟠🔵⚫️



Name: George Whitehall

Location: East of England

Position: Goalkeeper

Current Club : @AFCSudbury

Former Clubs : @StNeotsTownFC@cufcacademy1



George is currently looking for a season loan to progress his game.



Check out his profile on… pic.twitter.com/3weLedBG8i — The Non League Promoters (@NonLeagueGuys) July 14, 2023

“George will provide intense competition to James Bradbrook in training and games and we're extremely pleased to have secured a high potential young keeper who sets the highest standards of himself."

Whitehall’s arrival takes the number of new signings at the newly-promoted Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central club to seven, following on from:

*James Bradbrook GK (Stowmarket Town)

*Tom Dickens CB (Cheshunt)

*Joe Neal ST (St Albans)

*Joe Tarpey FB/CM (Camb UTD & St Neots on loan)

*Dan Cousens DRC (Ipswich Town Academy)

*Charlie Lewis DRC/CM (St Neots Town)

It comes after 16 players from their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Play-off winning squad departed, along with manager Rick Andrews, due to a combination of budget cuts and a geographical league relocation to the Midlands-derived Southern League.

The new-look Yellows are back in action on Saturday with a friendly at Haringey Borough (3pm).

Meanwhile, next Thursday will see the club host a ‘Meet the Manager’ event at The MEL Group Stadium with a question and answer session with Abbott and captain Jake Turner while the evening, starting from 6pm will also include a chance for supporters to watch a training session and take pictures.