AFC Sudbury, Brantham Athletic and Ipswich Town have all been handed home ties in the first round proper of this year's FA Youth Cup.

While last year's defeated semi-finalists Ipswich will be expected to comfortably negotiate their way past Winslow United, AFC Sudbury and Brantham Athletic will be looking to pull off upsets against Step 2 Chelmsford City and League Two Stevenage.

Having come through four matches to reach this stage – the latest Tuesday's 3-1 success at Dereham Town – Sudbury are one of only two Suffolk non-league sides left in the competition.

Ollie Lonton, who scored AFC Sudbury Under-18s' third goal, goes close with a second-half free kick in the 3-1 FA Youth Cup success at Dereham Town Picture: Steve Screech

Academy director Danny Laws and his players were have been hoping to be rewarded with Football League opposition. But they will pleased to have home advantage against the higher-league Essex side, whose first team ply their trade in the Vanarama National League South (Step 2).

The young Yellows narrowly lost 2-1 in a club record-equalling second round appearance at home to AFC Wimbledon in last year's competition – and will be hoping to have a shot at writing a new piece of history this year.

Adem Atay's Ipswich Town side will also hoping to go one better than last year – by making the final.

Josh Stokes fires in the second of his two goals for AFC Sudbury in their FA Youth Cup victory at Dereham Town Picture: Steve Screech

The young Blues had led at home to Liverpool in May's last four tie before Liverpool completed a comeback to win 2-1 with a late goal at Portman Road.

Liverpool went on to lose the final away at Aston Villa 2-1.

Ipswich's 2021/22 FA Youth Cup campaign will see them open up against Buckinghamshire-based Spartan South Midlands League Division One outfit Winslow United.

Several players currently out on loan at Suffolk non-league clubs, such as Bury Town, could be involved.

For Brantham Athletic – who won 4-2 at Colney Heath on Monday – there is a prize Football League opponent though with League Two Stevenage set to travel to Suffolk.

Ipswich Town went out of last year's competition in the semi-final to Liverpool Picture: Barry Goodwin

All the first round proper ties have to be played before Saturday, November 6, with clubs set to announce agreed dates for the fixtures in due course.

Ipswich have confirmed their fixture will be played at Portman Road.

