AFC Sudbury have confirmed the departures of two players.

Joe Neal and Tom Dickens – both of whom came through the youth ranks at Cambridge United – joined the Yellows during the summer of 2023.

However, after two seasons with the club, the duo have opted to move on.

Joe Neal scored 30 goals for AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Forward Neal, who scored 30 goals during his 86 appearances, told the club’s website: “I’ve loved the last two seasons, full of ups and downs and I’ve made memories for life.

“I really want to thank all the players, staff, volunteers and fans for everything they’ve done, they’ve made the last two seasons of football the most enjoyable I’ve had for a very long time.”

Meanwhile, defender Dickens will leave having won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award in each of the previous two campaigns.

Tom Dickens won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award twice. Picture: Mecha Morton

The centre-back, who featured on 84 occasions for Sudbury, said: “I’ve loved my time at AFC Sudbury over the last two seasons and this wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to the players, coaching staff, volunteers and supporters.

“There’s been ups and downs but I’ve made memories in these two seasons which will last a lifetime.”

News of the pair’s departure has come following the recent addition of goalkeeper Marcus Garnham.