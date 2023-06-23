Newly-promoted AFC Sudbury have announced former Stowmarket Town and Needham Market goalkeeper James Bradbrook as their first summer signing as Marc Abbott begins a squad rebuild – with a defender set to be confirmed on Monday.

However, SuffolkNews understands confirmation of Bradbrook’s signature – released by the new Pitching In Southern League Premier Central club this morning –was a signing that hung over from former Stow manager Rick Andrews’ tenure.

The 26-year-old started out with Needham Market as a youngster before joining Brighlingsea Regent.

James Bradbrook playing at AFC Sudbury’s MEL Group Stadium for Stowmarket Town last season, a ground he will be calling his home pitch Picture: Mecha Morton

It was there he went on to enjoy a loan spell at neighbouring Stowmarket during the 2017/18 season, making the move to Greens Meadow permanent in the summer of 2019, where he has been ever since.

It comes after 13 independently verified departures from the club – with Sudbury having only acknowledged nine via their website – in the wake of swingeing budget cuts following their promotion with Andrews claiming his first-team budget was cut by ‘more than 40 per cent’ on last season.

The other factor in the high turnover of players is the club’s league switch by the FA from the south east situated Isthmian League to the Midlands corridor-drawn Southern League, with a number of last season’s squad living in Essex.

Former Colchester United professional Marley Andrews (right) has left AFC Sudbury after signing under Mark Morsley in July 2020 Picture: Mecha Morton

The latest SuffolkNews has been able to confirm leaving is former Colchester United professional Marley Andrews. It is not known whether goalkeeper Alfie Stronge, who joined his former club Woodbridge Town on loan following David Hughes being signed but returned to be on the bench for the play-off final victory against Grays Athletic, still remains.

A club statement posted on AFC Sudbury’s website on Bradbrook’s arrival appeared to have a dig at fans’ concerns for the number of departures at their club.

It read: “Now that Marc Abbott is getting a little comfier in the AFC hot seat, he's arranged his coloured pens, got a fresh pad of paper and has answered approximately 7% of the emails and WhatsApp messages that he's been bombarded with since he agreed to the role exactly a week ago, we can actually start to talk about some incomings.

“What??? incomings?? Surely not? You mean the door goes both ways? Absolutely.

“We are very pleased to announce someone who has become a familiar foe over the last two seasons. A player we have faced nine times since the start of the 21/22 season and someone who has always impressed when we have faced Stowmarket Town.

“Step forward our new goalkeeper Mr James Bradbrook.

“James could easily have been tempted away with offers of more money but he is buzzing to be starting afresh at Step 3 with AFC.

“According to some out there that means we will have a single player on the pitch next season.

“Today's AFC Lineup...1. James Bradbrook 2. (tumbleweed)

“Well far from it, but we need to spread out the signings and retained players so you can digest and get to know them. TBC Monday when we reveal one of our new defenders.

“Keep the faith Yellows, keep the faith.”

SuffolkNews understands five senior players from last season’s squad are currently considering offers from the club for 2023/24.

They are believed to be: Bermuda's most capped international, Reggie Lambe, play-off final winning goalscorer Jake Turner, homegrown academy graduates Joe Grimwood and Ben Hunter and former Stowmarket full-back Ollie Brown.

Those to have left since the end of the 2022/23 season (not including under-18s in the academy who made first-team appearances) are:

1 George Cocklin CM,

2 Harrison Chatting CM

3 Sak Hassan AMRLC

4 Josh Stokes AMR/FC

5 Josh Mayhew ST

6 David Hughes (gk)

7 Reece Harris DL/ML (cpt)

8 Lionel Ainsworth AMRL/FC

9 Joshua Pollard DC

10 Jayden Gipson DC

11 Nnamdi Nwachuku

12 Jamie Shaw

13 Marley Andrews